080321 REG Buttonwoods sunflowers field hh 67821(1).JPG
Buy Now

A man takes a photo of two women in a field of sunflowers at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold on Tuesday. Each year, Buttonwood Farm plants over 14 acres of sunflowers and harvests approximately 300,000 blooms for their Sunflowers for Wishes benefit for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut, a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting wishes to children with critical illnesses, and have helped raise more than $1 million for the organization over the past decade. Visitors may purchase cut sunflowers for $2, with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.