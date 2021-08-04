Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Rain. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.