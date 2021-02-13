021221 MYS Seaport shipyard workers hh 28706.JPG
Shipwrights at the Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard work Friday on planking the hull of the Shenandoah, a 108-foot topsail schooner out of Vineyard Haven, Mass., and built in Maine in 1964. The ship operates as a cruise ship and educational vessel out of Vineyard Haven Harbor on Martha’s Vineyard. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

