WESTERLY — Plans for a long envisioned parking lot off Canal Street have been submitted to the town.
On Tuesday, the Planning Board took a quick look at a preliminary submission for the property at 14-18 Canal St. Owned by National Grid, the 1.64-acre, two-lot site has been used for several industrial activities dating back more than 130 years. It is currently vacant and unused except for a cathodic protection system for natural gas piping.
National Grid plans to lease the property for use as a parking lot, according to Amy Willoughby, an environmental scientist with the company.
"We have not identified a specific party and would put the property on the open market for lease," she said.
She added that the company would be receptive to a lease offer from the town and is open to leasing the property for public or private parking.
Town officials have eyed the property for use as a parking lot for more than 10 years.
Richard Constantine, Planning Board vice chairman, said use of the property for public parking would be helpful.
"There's always been been complaining about there not being enough parking downtown, especially now because we have an arts and restaurant area downtown," he said.
Before the property can be used for parking, an environmental remediation must occur. Town Planner Nancy Letendre said National Grid has obtained an order of approval from the state Department of Environmental Management for its remediation plan. Christine E. Dieter, a lawyer representing National Grid for the project, said the company had also received an assent from the state Coastal Resources Management Council. The property is adjacent to the Pawcatuck River.
According to a description of the remediation plan in a letter from Matthew Caufield, project engineer, and David Rusczyk, associate principal, both of GZA, an environmental engineering firm in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the plan calls for excavation and disposal off site of some material. An underground containment wall would be constructed along the riverfront portion of the property and contaminated soil would be encapsulated with a geotextile fabric, 6 inches of clean fill, and 4 inches of bituminous concrete.
The cathodic protection system would be moved to the western portion of the site, according to the plans. Painted traffic islands would be used in the parking lot rather than landscaped islands to limit storm water runoff into the soil below the cap. Painted islands would also mitigate potential damage to the cap from snow plowing, according to the letter from Caufield and Rusczyk.
The site would yield a maximum of 104 parking spaces under the town's regulations, according to the letter.
The board voted 6-0 in favor of combining master and preliminary plan review, which is expected to occur in August. Planning Board Chairman James A. Hall IV recused from the vote because he owns property across the street from the proposed parking lot.
In addition to Planning Board review, the plans will eventually require issuance of a special use permit by the Zoning Board of Review.
