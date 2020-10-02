HOPKINTON — The Camp Yawgoog Scout Reservation has had two major firsts this year: For the first time in its 104-year history, the camp did not open last summer because of COVID-19, but also for the first time, the camp has opened this fall for weekend sessions.
Camp Director Brennan Reynolds said the fall camp was an opportunity to make up, at least in part, for last summer's closing.
“We weren’t able to offer an in-person summer camp program, and you know, a lot of Scouts look forward to summer camp every year and a lot of troops rely on summer camp for their programs, to help with their Scouts’ advancement, and that’s a big part of the Scouting year and unfortunately they missed in-person camp this summer," he said.
"So when restrictions had progressed, we looked at it and decided to see if we could put together a mini summer camp program on the weekends throughout the fall.”
The troops arrive Friday night and leave on Sunday afternoon. Fifty Scouts took part on the first weekend, from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, and 86 Scouts were expected for the session that began Friday. The camp, which includes all meals and activities, costs $150 per Scout per weekend.
As the pandemic continues, new safety precautions are in place. Each group remains together in a stable group throughout the weekend, the campers must bring their own tents and camping equipment and only every other campsite can be used.
“There’s no big intermixing of the Scouts,” Reynolds said. “When the Scouts come, they’re only allowed to stay in their own tents. They have to bring their own tents and they have to stay in their tent alone or with a blood relative or someone they live with in their household. Just like schools and everything else, just encouraging Scouts to be spaced out. We’re outside, which obviously helps a lot.”
Troop 138 Scoutmaster Mike Nadeau and three other adults brought a group of 17 Scouts to the first weekend session. Nadeau said meals, which used to be served at raucous daily gatherings in the dining hall, presented their own set of challenges.
“We were, at a typical summer camp, eight at a table. It’s a boisterous dining hall,” he said. “That part of the program was a little sad to see not there, but understandably so. So we would line up, socially distanced and masked, and we’d go in the dining hall and the server would hand us a Styrofoam-packaged meal ... a drink, etc., and we’d go out to picnic tables. They were spread out on the grounds outside the dining hall.”
When the weather gets colder, Reynolds said the activities would continue to take place outside, with minor modifications.
“Scouting has a lot of activity that takes place outside throughout the winter, so it’s something that Scouts are used to,” Reynolds said. “When the weather gets cold, our waterfront stuff that’s down there can be used in many ways, so when the water’s too cold to go swimming, we won’t be doing swimming stuff, but we’ll switch to teaching other merit badges. ... We have canoes down there and paddle boards and our kayaks as well.”
Reynolds noted that the fall camp, which is run by 20 staff members, has the potential to become an annual program.
“It’s one of those situations, and I think a lot of other businesses are realizing this too, where we would have never normally done this until we were put in a situation where we were like, ‘Oh, we could do something like this.’ We could do it continuously for the foreseeable future as well,” he said.
Nadeau admitted to getting a little choked up at being back at camp after missing last summer.
“It just gave me a tear to my eye,” he said. “It had that summer camp feel, and as I told Brennan (Reynolds), it was familiar. It just felt good. It made me breathe a sigh of relief that Yawgoog 2020 was not lost.”
