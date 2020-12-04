A stroll through Olde Mistick Village this holiday season might look a little different.
You might see a penguin throwing a snowball at another penguin. Or a gingerbread man bouncing on a trampoline.
And you probably won't be able to miss the lights on a 26-foot Christmas tree flashing and sparkling along with the sounds of Christmas carols wafting through the walkways.
It’s all part of the Village's efforts to brighten up a pandemic-ridden holiday season with one of the “biggest light displays in southern New England,” according to General Manager Chris Regan.
With some customers hesitant to shop indoors, Regan wanted to heighten the experience of a stroll through the shopping center.
“We’re happy to give back to the community, and this is giving back to the community," he said. "Especially with these types of displays, they bring their kids here and it’s bringing them joy. That’s what you really want to see. You want to see smiles on kids' faces. That helps everybody.”
The light display, which features 10,000 lights, is a considerable step up from the Village’s usual impressive display. The Village will remain lit through January, well beyond the holiday season, in an attempt limit crowds by spreading out attendance.
“The thought process behind the holiday light spectacular was to spread it out over a 10-week period, so if it got really busy and people didn’t feel comfortable coming, then they can come a different night,” Regan said.
'Not normal'
Despite the extra wattage, some Village business owners remain unsure what to expect this holiday season. Dan Price, owner of both Kitch and Una’s Boutique, is among them, but expressed confidence in Regan's plan.
“I think everyone is going to spread it out over the month. I think we’ll be just as busy as a normal Christmas, but it’s just not going to be normal,” he said.
Price said Kitch has done well through the pandemic, as more people are cooking at home. Una’s Boutique has also been doing OK, but he said the specialty kitchen stores in the Village have been doing better than gift retail.
“We’re trying to make the best lemonade we can out of the lemons,” he said with a laugh.
Jeff Anderson, owner of athletic apparel store Kelley’s Pace, said he had no idea what to expect this year, but he’s ready to safely welcome people into his store. He said he constantly monitors it for overcrowding, only allows three people by the shoe-fitting area and cleans all of the touch-points frequently.
“I think it’s important to give people a safe place to come, because you don’t have to go into the store if you don’t want to. You can walk around and see the lights, and I think it’ll generate more traffic for us, but in a safe way,” he said.
Meanwhile, restaurants in the Village have more serious concerns. With colder weather approaching, outdoor dining is becoming less feasible. The Jealous Monk, however, prepared itself by purchasing three heated igloos where people can sit outside, isolated from others, through February. They also have raised fire pits with seating.
“We are trying to offer as much outdoor dining as possible for people who don’t feel comfortable dining indoors,” General Manager Mike Corso said.
According to Corso, the Jealous Monk has already seen a “slight downtick” in business, and he hopes the “jovial beer hall” atmosphere can serve as an escape from the stresses of the pandemic this holiday season.
Lifting spirits
Other shop owners are trying to do what they can to lift their patrons' spirits during the pandemic-dominated holiday season. Jennifer Baudro, owner of Extra Virgin and Sticky Situations, hopes she can continue to boost home cooking for her customers.
“For us it’s always been — no matter what the climate is in the world — being able to share our family recipes with your family, even more than ever as people feel so isolated right now,” she said. “We’re really very fortunate to be able to be a part of trying to maintain a little bit of normalcy in each others' homes.”
Baudro added that in a year where birthdays, graduations and other holiday celebrations were disrupted, she hopes Olde Mistick Village can bring a sense of normalcy.
“It’s so important for people to feel that sense of community. Like I said, we’re so isolated right now, so being able to give them a safe place to walk around, bring their kids and look at the lights, I think it’s going to be a very meaningful holiday season,” she said.
Shaun Regan, owner of Raining Cats and Dogs, is already starting to feel the sense of community strengthen as the holiday season approaches. He said people seemed to begin their shopping earlier this year, and the holiday spirit is noticeable.
“I think people are looking for something to at least uplift them, and I think that’s why it’s so nice to be kind to people. Just all of the kindness today, you really appreciate it,” he said.
All of the business owners agreed on one thing: Everyone has been respectful. Price and Anderson said all their customers have maintained social distance and kept their masks on.
As for Chris Regan, he’s excited for what the Village has to offer the community.
“We’re always going to be thinking out of the box to try to create things for families to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.