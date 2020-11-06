WESTERLY — While final election counts and certification of the results are pending, the Town Council that was elected in 2018 will meet Monday.
The council will start its work at 5:30 p.m. with a closed-door discussion of the Tower Street School Community Center property, which it plans to sell. The agenda for the private session also includes discussion of town-owned property at 12 Ledward Ave. and 11 Rockridge Road.
The Planning Board has recommended the town partner with a nonprofit agency to develop the Ledward Avenue property for three low- and moderate-income housing units. The .29-acre property, which is owned by the Westerly Water Department, was purchased by the town for $700 in 1910 and was valued at about $50,000 in June by William Salerno of North Atlantic Appraisal Services, a Wakefield-based company hired by the town.
The council is scheduled to start its open session meeting at 6 p.m. On the agenda is a discussion and potential contract award for the long-awaited School Street reconstruction project. A low bid of $2.95 million has been submitted by New Jersey-based Ferreira Construction. Four other bids ranging from $3.12 million to $3.7 million are under consideration.
The project will include installation of new, wider and code-compliant sidewalks with ramps. Existing historic granite curbs will be reset and new granite curbs installed on the remainder of the roadway. Parts of the road's drainage system will be replaced.
The council will also consider a request to ask the state Coastal Resources Management Council to research whether a disputed right of way in Weekapaug is a public path to the shoreline. Advocates for access to the shoreline have also asked the council to ask CRMC to research other rights of way in the town. There are 11 CRMC designated rights of way in the town, and others that the town lists as public rights of way that have not yet been designated by CRMC.
The council will also be asked to consider a proposal to hire a second full-time animal control officer. The new position would require transferring $35,000 from a police overtime account in the municipal budget to the animal shelter section of the budget.
Also on tap is a discussion of roads in Bradford and whether the council should ask the state Department of Transportation to consider installation of two roundabouts — one at the intersection of Bradford Road (Route 91)/Church Street (Route 216) and South Main Street; and one at the intersection of Westerly-Bradford Road (Route 91)/Bradford Road and Dunn's Corners Bradford Road.
The council will also discuss a proposed agreement with the town of North Stonington for the new Boombridge Road bridge, which is under construction. Under the agreement, the two towns would split the cost of developing a maintenance plan after seeking grants for the work. The towns would also agree to split the cost of future repairs.
The council will also receive an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting the town.
