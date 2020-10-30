NORTH STONINGTON — Town officials are considering options for the remaining unoccupied sections of the North Stonington Education Center as attorneys finalize details of a tentative agreement between the town and Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. to rent a portion of the center's one-story wing.
During the Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday evening, First Selectman Michael Urgo proposed moving forward with a second request for proposals now that space needs have been determined with Lighthouse — the town and Lighthouse are nearing a deal but have not finalized an agreement just yet — in order to fill the remaining space within the one-story wing.
"We have a plan and marching orders from people in town to lease that space out and fill the rest of that wing," he said. "Are there opportunities out there, educational-type things, that would work? That's what we would be hoping to find out."
North Stonington voters approved a referendum in September by a 266-197 margin to lease the one-story wing of the building, located at 298 Norwich Westerly Road, as part of a plan to reestablish use for the deed-restricted property, as well as eliminate maintenance costs from town expenses.
But initial plans by Lighthouse to share a portion of the one-story wing fell through when the Connecticut Coastal Academy, an organization that had initially partnered with Lighthouse in submitting a bid for the property, backed out of negotiations as the Board of Selectmen awaited results of the referendum.
Proposed plans, which were submitted independently but cooperatively following a Request for Proposals in July, initially involved the Connecticut Coastal Academy occupying a portion of the building from the existing parking lot through the cafeteria, while Lighthouse would occupy the portion of the building closer to the Board of Education offices.
Urgo revealed Tuesday that after lengthy negotiations, Lighthouse has maintained they would use the same space proposed in the initial bid, which would leave the space next to the former Board of Education offices unoccupied.
Selectman Bob Carlson said he would like to see the town move forward in going back to bid, a concept that was also supported by Urgo and Selectwoman Nita Kincaid.
"In regard to the one-story wing, as we've looked at a lease agreement with Lighthouse, I don't think anything has changed," he said. "It's a matter of finding a tenant."
During previous discussions, Urgo has said seeking additional bidders would be difficult because deed restrictions set when the land was acquired by the Wheeler School and Library require the space be used “for educational purposes only.” Plans to demolish the property were also abandoned by public vote in 2018 after school-renovation costs exceeded expectations, and a recent bidding process showed that costs to do so would likely exceed $1 million.
Carlson said when it comes to the two-story wing, the town should reconsider all options and work with voters to determine the best use for the facility.
The board directed Town Attorney Robert A. Avena to continue to review the language of a tentative agreement with Lighthouse with a goal of bringing the lease back before the council at its next meeting.
