WESTERLY — New quarters for the school department's Transition Academy, in the bottom level of the former Union Street police station, could be ready by the end of April now that a building permit has been secured, officials say.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau informed the School Committee on Wednesday that a building permit had been issued earlier in the day clearing the way for work to prepare the space to begin. The project also needs a state-approved asbestos abatement plan due to the discovery of asbestos in old flooring materials, according to an email from John Pagano, school department facilities director, to Garceau.
Issuance of a building permit was delayed when the fire marshal said the project would require a variance, but the state Fire Safety Board of Review and Appeals and Review later determined that a variance would not be required.
School officials were forced to quickly find a new home for the Transition Academy after the School Committee voted in May to stop using the former Tower Street School Community Center and the Town Council quickly set about selling the property and discussed razing the building.
The upper level of the town-owned building on Union Street is used by the Adult Day Center of Westerly/Pace.
The Transition Academy is for special education students, 18-22, who have graduated from high school. The program prepares the students for the next phase of their lives and is required by the state.
On Wednesday Garceau addressed criticisms that have been made of the academy's temporary space in the gymnasium of Babcock Hall. He said the district has offered to move the academy to a different location or to install sound-baffling devices to make the space more amenable to students with sensory problems
"Parents who raised concerns about sensory or other issues should know we have offered to relocate the program in Babcock but the teacher doesn't see that as advantageous," Garceau said.
The program's teacher, Garceau said, has decided the gymnasium is adequate until the new space is prepared on Union Street and has not requested the sound-baffling equipment, he said.
"Her position all along has been that while not ideal it is working," Garceau said.
Officials are looking forward to the Union Street space being completed, Garceau said.
"We think it's a great location and provides a lot of opportunity," Garceau said.
School Committee member Rebecca Fowler, who serves as liaison to the district's Local Advisory Committee for Special Education, did not attend the meeting on Wednesday. But School Committee members said Fowler had submitted an email message stating she supported keeping the Transition Academy in the gymnasium until the Union Street building is ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.