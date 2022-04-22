CHARLESTOWN — A failed referendum earlier this month will reduce the town’s expected contributions to the Chariho Regional School District. As the School Committee seeks approval of a final 2022-23 fiscal budget, town officials are proposing to put the difference in funding aside to strengthen the community’s Chariho reserve fund.
Members of the Charlestown Town Council unanimously approved a tentative 2022-23 budget plan last week that calls for a $28.94 million combined general fund that would include a 1.63% increase in department expenditures and an additional 2.74% increase for the town’s share of Chariho funding.
The percentage increase for Chariho was based on the initial district request, which was rejected at referendum on April 5, and Budget Commission Chairman Richard Sartor said the community should use the rejection as an opportunity to expand the town’s school reserve fund. Sartor noted that over the past couple years, the community has seen a trend shift that has led to an increase in the town’s student enrollment, and having a robust fund would help protect the community from unanticipated future cost increases.
“For one of the first times in my experience, we had an increase in the number of Charlestown students in Chariho,” Sartor told members of the Town Council. “We have been declining for a long time now, and we may finally be reaching a natural point where that is beginning to change.”
Fortunately, he said, the community is well positioned to turn the rejected referendum into a positive while simultaneously maintaining some of the state’s lowest tax rates.
Even without reducing the proposed share for Chariho, reductions in major project funding and debt liabilities, along with use of excess reserves in the fund balance, helped to offset any costs that would have fallen back to taxpayers. As a result, the overall budget will reduce spending $1.3 million and allow the town a level tax rate of $8.18 per $1,000 in the coming fiscal year.
Sartor noted that, as presented, the proposal would allow Charlestown to maintain Rhode Island’s third-lowest property tax rate and second-lowest motor vehicle tax rate.
Meanwhile, the windfall from the town’s actual share in the coming fiscal year — the current proposal calls for a 1.92% increase in Charlestown’s financial liability, down from 2.74% as initially requested and budgeted by the commission — will serve to help protect the town against future student population growth liabilities without passing the risk to the taxpayers.
“It goes to reason that, with a current reserve of $250,000, we could feasibly add to that, and that is what the commission would recommend,” Sartor said.
The budget discussions last week also led to a conversation between Sartor, Council President Deborah Carney and Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz regarding the town’s undesignated fund balance, as well as when the town should move forward in floating the $2 million bond for open space acquisition previously approved by voters.
Carney expressed concerns that the current proposal does not do enough to begin moving the town toward a newly established goal of having an undesignated fund that represents approximately 23% to 33% of the general fund.
“I notice this budget does not start moving that direction, but pushes it off a year,” Carney said in asking questions about the commission’s reasoning.
Sartor said that while data would support Carney’s concerns, the town is in a position where it already has a healthy undesignated fund and would be able to “stay within range” of the overall goal this year, while also maintaining a proper timetable to enhance the fund balance.
“I do understand that it could be read that way, but it is not that we aren’t making strides,” he said. “We will be within the new policy guidelines well within the suggested time frame. We might even be on the cusp of that now.”
Carney also asked Sartor whether the commission had considered floating bond for open space acquisitions. Since the bond was approved by voters at referendum, the town has spent approximately half that amount, and she said she believed taxpayers could benefit from taking the bond out now.
Sartor and Stankiewicz said doing so now would be premature and would potentially lead to multiple bond requests over time, which could increase expenses associated with bonding such as legal and administrative fees.
“When we get to 70% of the $2 million, that would be the time to go to bond,” Stankiewicz said.
The budget, which is available for viewing on the town’s website, will now go to public hearing on May 2 before any final adjustments are made and a proposal is sent to referendum.
