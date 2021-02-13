WESTERLY — Education officials are considering establishing a clinical support program that would allow for more students who are currently placed out of district due to behavioral, social and emotional problems to attend Westerly High School.
The School Committee recently received a written overview of the proposed program developed by the district's director of pupil personnel, Mary-Ellen Rossi.
If done correctly, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said, the programing could provide students with better support services, improve their academic experience and save the district money by reducing out-of-district tuition costs. Some of the savings would be offset by the need to hire additional staff.
While the program, in its first year, would require hiring a new school psychologist or social worker, a new special education teacher and a new para-professional, Garceau said the district would likely save more than $200,000 in tuition costs as well as additional transportation costs.
"At some point you have to ask yourself, 'Would it make more sense financially and is it in the best interest of kids to, rather than send them out of district, to consider our own in-district programming?' We would likely do it at a better quality and we could probably do it at a lower cost," Garceau told the School Committee in January.
The program would also create a continuum of services in the district, which currently offers similar services at the elementary and middle school level, officials said.
The additional school psychologist or social worker at the high school would free up the high school's current staff to work with the general student body while the new staff member would focus on students with the most serious needs, according to the program overview.
Some students in the program would take classes, with program support specialists, with students who are not in the program. In some cases, students in the program would participate in classes remotely. The program would be established in Babcock Hall and would be based on a 4-to-1 staff-to-student ratio. The program would have fewer than 10 students in its first year.
Each student participant would receive a personal instructional plan, a personal growth plan and receive individual and/or group counseling. The program would be geared to students who struggle with depression, anxiety, experienced trauma, school phobia or significant problems regulating emotions.
"The focus is to foster improvement in academic skills acquisition, social-emotional development and behavioral functioning," the program summary states.
"The short-term objective is to provide appropriate instruction of lacking skills and supports in an environment that allows for maximum academic growth and emotional-behavioral development. The long-term goal for all students is to transition back to the least restrictive environment with increases social skills, independent work habits and the self-confidence that will enable them to lead a successful life."
