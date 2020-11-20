STONINGTON — Former Connecticut State Police veteran Robert O’Shaughnessy, who served more than 25 years for the agency including as commander of Troop E in Montville, will serve as the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners for the coming year.
Members of the board voted 3-1 during their meeting late last week to elect O'Shaughnessy as chairman, with board member Robert Taber making the motion and members Robert Elmer III and William Turner supporting the motion. New board member Lisa Tepper Bates voted against his appointment.
O’Shaughnessy’s rise to chairman comes just three months after controversial posts on his Facebook page led four members of the community to call for his resignation. O’Shaughnessy has since apologized for comments seen as divisive and has called for open dialogue between officials and the community.
“I hope we can look for ways to build up rather than tear down; I hope we can restore civil discourse and not continue to assume bad intent when we disagree,” O’Shaughnessy said in the statement. “Our country is founded on the ideals that each of us can express our thoughts and feelings freely and openly in order that we might work together to find common solutions to difficult issues, we need to restore an open and honest dialogue in order to serve our whole community.”
O’Shaughnessy could not be reached for further comment Thursday.
In August, Democrats including Bob Statchen and state Rep. Kate Rotella spoke out against his posts, calling on him to resign after O’Shaughnessy publicly promoted content and language on his personal Facebook page that included opinions regarding race, gender identity, immigration and other political hot button issues.
Among his posts were articles critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, which caught the attention of social media users due to recent attention to the movement locally. These complaints also questioned the need to address people based on their gender identity, and included anti-immigration sentiment regarding those coming from south of the U.S. border.
He apologized for the controversial posts in late August after media reports made them public, but declined to resign from the board. He then met with Jean Jordan, president of the New London chapter of the NAACP, in late September and indicated he had “come to better understand my error in judgment.”
Tepper Bates said during the meeting that while she fully supports free speech and the ability for people to learn from their mistakes, O’Shaughnessy had on multiple occasions presented viewpoints that were divisive and did not reflect the values of the community, saying the board’s highest leadership should reflect those values.
Taber, Elmer and Turner did not speak during the meeting about their decision to vote for O’Shaughnessy as chairman.
O’Shaughnessy will fill a role left vacant when Henri Gourd, former chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, retired from the board recently at the end of his appointed term. Gourd’s decision to step down also led to the recent appointment of Tepper Bates after an in-depth interview process.
