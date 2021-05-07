NORTH STONINGTON — Eligible voters will be asked to weigh in on the town’s annual budget on May 17 with a two-question referendum that will seek approval of the education and general operations expenses for the coming fiscal year.
Members of the Board of Selectmen this week set the annual town meeting for Monday with the purpose of scheduling the referendum on the 2021-22 fiscal budget. First Selectman Michael Urgo said that due to the pandemic and timing, the town meeting will be hosted both virtually and in-person, with all residents eligible to vote on the referendum via mail-in ballot.
“The state’s emergency orders allow through (May 20) for no-excuse absentee ballots,” Urgo said. “By hosting the referendum now, if there are residents unable to come out then they will still be able to get a ballot and cast their vote.”
The proposed budget, which was crafted in February and March through numerous Board of Finance workshops, calls for a $21.19 million combined education and general government proposal that represents a 2.08% increase over current spending.
The budget also carries a debt liability of $1.38 million, up 14.84% over the current fiscal year, and includes a limited capital improvement budget of just $252,253. The proposed budget would include $14.37 million for education, a 1.78% increase, and $5.18 million for general government and operations, a 1.36% increase.
If passed, the budget would require the town to levy a mill rate of 29.2, down from the current rate of 29.5. Due to property revaluation, however, officials said such a rate would equate to an estimated 6.6% increase in taxes for the average taxpayer.
Selectman Bob Carlson and Selectwoman Nita Kincaid moved forward a motion on Monday night that passed unanimously to separate the education and general government questions. The purpose, they said, will be to determine how the public feels regarding both components in an effort to address concerns if one or both should fail.
“This particular year was a strange budget year,” Carlson said. “My recommendation would be, because of the year we’ve had and how the budget is formulated, I think it is a two-question budget.”
Both Carlson and Kincaid said that the Board of Education, which reduced its initial proposal from a 4.4% increase to 1.78%, worked separately with the Board of Finance on its own budget while selectman and finance members spent considerable time identifying ways to reduce spending on the government side.
Keeping the questions separate could allow for the town to see more directly where voters would want to see additional changes and potentially aid in identifying future adjustments if necessary, they said.
Urgo said that while he did not feel strongly enough against separate questions to challenge the request, the process this year has garnered only a limited amount of public feedback, and separate questions may not provide any information on why one or the other fails. He said there is a chance it could also fail because of concerns that aspects are actually underfunded.
“I don’t love this budget; I don’t think any of us love this budget,” he said. “I’m afraid ... if there is a failure, then I don’t think we’re going to have a clue as to why. I personally think some could see this budget and think it doesn’t do enough.”
During a public hearing before the Board of Finance on April 19, there were only a limited number of comments, but residents who spoke called for further reductions. Several indicated that their home prices had increased considerably as a result of the revaluation process, with residents like Tom Marsh indicating that, even without improvements to his property, the new home value and tax rate would lead to a 15% tax increase or greater.
Board of Finance Chairman Daniel Spring said the town has also been working for over a decade to try to recuperate losses from the 2010 revaluation. The town took a $100 million loss to its grand list at that time, caused largely by a hit in the real estate market in the two years prior, and had struggled to see gains, as assets remained relatively flat for nearly a decade.
With the most recent revaluation and other developments, Spring said the town saw an 8% growth this year, increasing assessed property values by $42 million. The growth is great news, he said, but still does not offset the loss absorbed a decade ago.
"Unfortunately, it's a pendulum that swings," he said during the public hearing. "We are still trying to undo the damage that was done in 2010."
The town will hold the annual meeting at 6 p.m. in the North Stonington Wheeler School Gymnatorium, 297 Norwich Westerly Road, as well as hosting the meeting through Zoom for those who wish to attend virtually using the ID “850 8937 0811.” Those interested in speaking are asked to register by noon on Monday at https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/home/pages/may-10th-annual-townbudget-meeting-information.
The referendum will be held on May 17, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
