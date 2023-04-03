STONINGTON — A North Stonington man had been allegedly driving under the influence when he passed several stopped cars at a high rate of speed before slamming head-on into a police cruiser, causing it to strike and seriously injuring a Stonington police sergeant, an investigation has determined.
Connecticut State Police on Monday announced that they have formally charged David L. MacCracken, 53, of 4 Starlight Lane in North Stonington, with driving under the influence, possession of narcotics and second-degree assault. He turned himself in to Troop E in Montville on Friday after being notified that state police had obtained an arrest warrant.
MacCracken, who was 52 at the time of the crash and was first reported to be from Plainville, Conn., was booked and released after posting a court-set $250,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in New London Superior Court on April 14.
Stonington police had earlier charged MacCracken with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, passing in a no passing zone and failure to drive right.
The charges stem from a Connecticut State Police Eastern District’s Major Crime Squad and Accident Reconstruction Squad investigation into the Feb. 20 collision that left decorated Stonington Police Sgt. Mario Ritacco with serious injuries. A 22-year member of the Stonington Police Department who has earned numerous commendations and awards, Ritacco continues to make progress toward recovery, local police said.
According to the state police investigation, Ritacco was on work zone duty along Route 184 near the intersection of Jeremy Hill Road. He was working alongside a Frontier Communications crew just east of Taugwonk Road with his cruiser parked facing southwest in the eastbound lane as he directed traffic. State police said regional dispatchers received numerous calls reporting an erratic driver in a Toyota Solara just prior to the crash.
“As (Sgt. Ritacco) had traffic stopped at the construction site, MacCracken drove his vehicle around stopped traffic at a high rate of speed, hitting the Stonington police cruiser, which resulted in (Ritacco) being struck by the rear of his cruiser,” an arrest report states.
Ritacco suffered significant injuries in the crash and was taken by Life Star medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. MacCracken sustained injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to Lawrence+Memorial Hospital in New London following the crash.
The police arrest report did not indicate what narcotic was found during the investigation that led to the possession charge.
According to a search of Connecticut police records, MacCracken has also been charged with driving under the influence stemming from an arrest by Groton Town Police in July 2022. The case has since been sealed under court disposition.
