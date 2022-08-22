GROTON — Andrew Blacker, a 10-year resident of Noank and the owner of breakfast/lunch café Carson's Store, has put his unique stamp on another iconic village location with the opening in June of Palmer's Provisions and Pizza.
The shop, located at 17 Pearl St. in the former location of the Universal Food Store, started slowly, serving only grinders in its first few weeks. On July 1, it started serving pizza and was in full swing.
The Blacker family has owned the building since 1979 and has spent years trying to restore it to its natural state. Andrew Blacker started renting the Palmer's Provisions space during the pandemic with the intention of adding a prep kitchen for Carson’s, whose space is limited.
Eventually, though, he realized the location's potential, and the business kept growing.
Blacker said Palmer's really consists of three separate businesses: a pizza place, a grocery store and an event/meeting space. The pizza place is open for freshly made pizza from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Blacker hopes to expand these hours as business picks up.
Inside, there are three tables where people can sit and eat. The grocery store sells produce, fresh grinders, snacks, cold drinks, grab-and-go meals and other food items from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pizza area doubles as a private room — which can be separated from the rest of the store via a divider — that is available to rent for special events.
The rental space is ideal for small get-togethers, and those using the space can request special menus.
The prime Pearl Street space housed the village's grocery store for more than six decades, from 1947 to 2011. Since 2011, several different businesses have struggled to gain traction, including various markets (most recently one that started and ended during the pandemic).
The store’s name comes from the original owner of the space, Robert Palmer. The names of Mr. Palmer’s horses can be seen on the wall in the grocery section. Like Carson’s, the shop sells Noank-themed souvenirs, including Blacker’s own Noank Nauticals designs.
Online reviews for Palmer's Provisions have been strong thus far, with some patrons remarking that the “goods are reasonably priced” and that the “vibe” of the place is “perfect.” Posters have also commented that the “pizza is exceptional” and that Palmer's is “just what they needed in Noank!” They have also expressed their appreciation for the ample supply of Noank gear.
Palmer's Provisions is neatly laid out, clean and organized, and features a natural decor theme. Blacker said his aim is to keep everything as low-waste as possible, and hopes the big summer crowd — what he calls a "big, captive audience" — will help Palmer's Provisions and Pizza gain traction.
For more information, visit palmersprovisions.com.
