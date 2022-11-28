MYSTIC — A massive blaze Sunday night dealt extensive damage to the Seaport Marine facility on Washington Street, leveling two buildings and damaging a nearby home, but no injuries were reported after a four-alarm response eventually contained and doused the flames.
The wind-driven fire, which erupted sometime Sunday evening and was reported at 8:55 p.m. after fully engulfing a building, decimated a large storage area and office building at the marine site, while also badly damaging a nearby home. The fire left a massive plume of smoke, which hovered over iconic downtown Mystic throughout the night.
Despite the extensive damage to the Seaport Marine site, located at 2 Washington St., Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said she is proud of how community police and firefighters responded, stepping up to minimize the impact.
“The big picture here is that, as of this morning, there are no known injuries. Although it was a large fire, it was contained to those buildings at the marina and did not spread further, and I am grateful to everyone who helped make that happen,” Chesebrough said Monday.
Led by the Mystic Fire Department with assistance from Stonington and Westerly police, the state Department of Public Works, and mutual aid from all Stonington fire departments, North Stonington, Groton, Norwich and other areas communities, one of the buildings was already fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and appeared to have been burning for a while before it was reported, officials said.
The response involved more than a dozen fire agencies, state officials, police and medical response personnel, with firefighters finally able to douse the blaze around 12:30 a.m. One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation following possible smoke inhalation but was later released, officials said.
Despite several posts Sunday night that indicated otherwise, officials said the popular restaurant Red 36, which is located on the site, was not damaged.
Stonington Police Deputy Chief Todd Olson said that, alongside the Town of Groton Police Department, officers were called to duty and aided in coordinating a detour that closed Route 1 for approximately three hours. With staff and department resources needed for the response, the town was covered by Westerly officers and Connecticut State Police, he said.
Due to concerns that the fire could potentially spread to nearby homes, including those on Willow Street, Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr. told media Sunday night that evacuations were done in partnership with police to help keep local residents safe. In addition to several homes, Mystic River Park was also evacuated, and guests of the Whaler's Inn were relocated to the Mystic Hilton overnight as a result of smoke conditions that set off several hotel alarms.
“The (Stonington Police Department) and Office of the Connecticut State Fire Marshal were on scene working with the local fire marshal this morning,” Olson said in a statement. “These are normal investigative steps for any fire like this.”
Members of the town’s building department were also working with fire marshals to evaluate safety at the site, Chesebrough said. No indications or concerns of anything suspicious have been shared by investigators, town officials confirmed.
The 122-slip marina, which is located along the east side of the Mystic River, is owned by the Holstein family, which recently sold another marina it owned, the 155-slip Noank Shipyard, to Epum Holdings. Following the sale, General Manager Harry Boardsen told media outlets he and his family would continue to own and operate the Seaport Marine as well as its other facility, Bridgeport Boatworks.
Chesebrough said Monday morning that she had already been in touch with the Holsteins and they were already working to evaluate damage, assess safety needs and continue to mitigate the impact of the fire on surrounding properties and the river itself.
The blaze certainly left a cause for concern with plenty of ash and possible contaminants swept into the river during the response, but Chesebrough said there were no indications of significant pollution. The town would work with state Department of Environmental Management staff and Ledge Light Health District officials to continue to measure and evaluate the impact in coming days.
She said that after speaking with the owners, it appeared the family would seek to rebuild. She referred further questions to the family, who could not be reached by phone on Monday morning.
For the site, the blaze comes after a proposed redevelopment of the 11-acre property in 2019. The Holstein family had sought a complete redesign called Smiler’s Wharf, that included 120 more slips, a 45-room hotel, a marine services building, a second restaurant, a public park and walkway, and housing. The family eventually withdrew the proposal after receiving public backlash, however.
Chesebrough said that with the fire coming on the heels of a holiday weekend that included Santa’s arrival in Mystic Seaport by tugboat just a night earlier and a football rivalry game, the outcome of the Sunday night blaze was about as good as the town could have hoped for following a four-alarm fire.
The fire marked the largest in the downtown region since 2000, when an overnight fire in March destroyed a West Main Street building that then housed eight businesses. In 1960, a downtown fire on the Stonington side of the river destroyed buildings on both sides of East Main Street near the drawbridge. Fifteen businesses and a movie theater were destroyed.
“We need to be thankful today for the firefighters and police, many who came in at the end of the long weekend to help respond,” Chesebrough said. “These are the same officers and first responders who had kept our community safe throughout the weekend, and they came at a moment’s notice last night. It made all the difference.”
