Registered Democrats in the state's 2nd District will have a choice between a veteran incumbent who has been in office since 2001 and a political newcomer making his first ever bid at elective office.
The Sept. 8 primary will pit U.S. Rep. James R. Langevin, now serving in his 10th term, against Dylan Conley, a 33-year-old lawyer who lives in Providence with his wife and their young son. Conley may be familiar to Westerly residents from his work as solicitor to the Licensing Board since 2017. Conley works for his father's law firm, The Law Offices of William J. Conley Jr. The office was appointed town solicitor by the Town Council in 2017.
During a recent roundtable discussion with the media, Dylan Conley said he was moved to run for Congress by recent unrest in the country and protests in Providence.
"This is a race I felt compelled to run. The status quo is literally killing people, whether it's lack of health care or systemic racism. There are poverty issues that are driving deaths of despair in our country," Conley said.
Instead of trickle-down economic policies, Conley is running on a "gush-up" approach that would reverse the 2017 tax cuts, implement an "ultramillionaire tax," reverse the estate gains tax to its 2008 level and increase the capital gains tax. He is also calling for increasing the earned income tax credit, eliminating the marriage tax penalty, enhancing the child tax credit and creating a deduction for primary housing costs, including rent. Income taxes for those living below the poverty and median income lines would be eliminated under Conley's plan.
"True freedom is only born from true equity," he said. "The day we are born we can predict our health and wealth based on our zip code, gender, race, ethnicity and sexuality, and that's an indicator that we're not truly free, that we don't really have equal opportunity and fundamentally all of these problems are because of how we arrange our economy."
Conley also supports the Green New Deal's approach to climate change. During the pandemic, Conley said, the federal government should issue monthly stimulus checks and offer Medicare coverage to all, a move he said would help individuals as well as municipalities and states. The federal government should also help states and municipalities address budget gaps caused by the pandemic, he said.
While attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Providence, Conley said, his motivation to run changed from one of anger spurred by the unrest he said stems from a broken system to optimism.
"It was a moment of recognition for me where I saw we had the capacity to accomplish change in a way that I never thought I would see," he said. "Society seems ready to do things on a very large scale."
In his professional life, Conley has represented municipalities, town councils, unions, planning and zoning boards, licensing boards, school committees, housing authorities and private clients engaging local governments. He is also chairman of the Providence Licensing Board, an appointed position. He acknowledged having an uphill battle to establish name recognition and get his message out, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said insurgent campaigns by new Democrat candidates have been successful in other parts of the country.
"This is a once-in-a-century change election ... people are looking for leadership and they're looking for fresh voices to push the party forward," he said.
Conley cited Langevin's "tradition of being indistinguishable" and said constituents he has spoken with were hard-pressed to describe Langevin's positions or what he has done for Rhode Island. "I want to lead; I don't want to just toe the party line. That's not enough for the state," Conley said.
A spokesman for Langevin's campaign said, "Congressman Langevin has worked tirelessly to earn the support of Rhode Islanders. He’s worked across the aisle to advance legislation that has made him a champion for working families and small businesses, with a focus on investing in career and technical education to provide students and workers with the skills necessary to meet the needs of a 21st Century economy."
A former Rhode Island secretary of state, Langevin is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, where he serves as ranking member of the Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee. He is also the co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus.
"As a senior member of the powerful House Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, Congressman Langevin is a leader in national security, supporting troops and veterans, and strengthening local defense manufacturing," said Victor Morente, the spokesman. "His expertise in cybersecurity and experience as a commissioner on the United States Cyberspace Solarium Commission and co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus have made him a prominent thought leader in an area that has gained more focus with increased dependence on online connections."
Langevin, a resident of Warwick, earned a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
"The congressman successfully championed a bipartisan provision in COVID relief legislation that was signed into law to get additional respirators to first responders and has worked with his colleagues to deliver billions in critical federal funding to Rhode Island for preparedness and response efforts to the pandemic," Morente said. "The congressman is focused on continuing to get things done on behalf of his constituents and solving problems."
