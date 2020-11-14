PROVIDENCE — The Department of Environmental Management and the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild & Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council are working in partnership to increase public awareness of the seven newly designated Wood Pawcatuck Wild & Scenic Rivers.
Signage is being installed at 14 public access points for paddlers, anglers and nature enthusiasts. DEM and the stewardship council recognize that educating the public and this new designation are vital parts of their mission to protect, preserve and enhance this resource.
Signage has been installed in Westerly, Pawcatuck River at Post Office Lane, Bradford and Main Street; in Charlestown, Pawcatuck River at Shannock Horseshoe Falls; in Hopkinton, Wood River at Barberville Dam, Mechanic Street Dam, Switch Road Access and Dow Field; in Richmond, Pawcatuck River at Lower Shannock Falls and Biscuit City; Beaver River at Route 138; and at the Wyoming Dam Fishing access; in Exeter, Wood River at Route 165; and in South Kingstown, Chipuxet River at Taylor's Landing.
In March 2019, the seven rivers of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed were officially designated as “Wild and Scenic” by the National Parks Service. This was the result of work done by local representatives of the 12 towns of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed, and approval of local governments.
The 300-square-mile watershed comprises most of southwestern Rhode Island and extends into Connecticut. It provides abundant clean groundwater that serves as the sole source of drinking water for more than 60,000 local residents and supports roughly 70% of Rhode Island's globally imperiled species.
The Pawcatuck is popular for fishing, canoeing, kayaking and other forms of outdoor recreation. The river supports Rhode Island-raised stocked trout and warm-water fish species. The upper Wood River offers excellent water quality, cool temperatures and continuous flow. The river is well suited for trout and is frequently stocked with hatchery produced fish by DEM's Division of Fish & Wildlife. And, the 52 navigable river miles on the Wood and Pawcatuck rivers offer opportunities for paddling and recreational pursuits.
— Sun staff
