WESTERLY — Parents would be given the specific right to ask for reconsideration of books in classroom libraries, teacher-generated resources, videos and speakers under a policy addition being considered by the School Committee.
During a meeting on Wednesday, the committee performed a first read of proposed revisions to the district's curriculum management system policy.
First readings were also performed on proposed changes to the district's school improvement team policy; a policy based on the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act; the district's personnel assignment and selection policy; and the district's Title IX and grievance procedure. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
The curriculum management system policy would remain mostly unchanged except for the proposed addition of parents or guardians being allowed to ask for reconsideration of instructional resources; and an updated schedule for reviewing the district's curriculum.
The proposed addition of instructional resources to the list of items that can be reconsidered follows questions raised by parents in recent months about books in a Westerly Middle School teacher's classroom library. Critics of the books, which deal with suicide and eating disorders, say the books are inappropriate for a classroom library. Similarly, a few parents have raised questions about books in school libraries. A different policy pertains to school libraries.
The reconsideration policy sets out a path for parents to raise concerns about material used in district schools. Initially, an informal meeting is scheduled for the parent to discuss their concerns with the school principal and other educators. The meeting includes a review of the school’s selection policy with the parent. If the complainant still finds the challenged material unacceptable, alternate reading materials or assignments are provided for the student.
In cases in which the informal meetings do not produce a satisfactory solution, the parent is asked to complete a request for reconsideration form that is submitted to the assistant superintendent. The assistant superintendent then calls a meeting of district instructional leaders and principals to review the specific concern and material.
The concerned party, the principal and designated individuals are notified and invited to attend and present their findings at this meeting. The assembled district leaders select a representative, who presents the recommendation of the leadership team, in writing, to the assistant superintendent within two weeks.
The assistant superintendent then makes a decision to retain the curriculum material, withdraw all or part of the curriculum material or limit the educational use of curriculum material. The recommendation includes the reasoning behind the determination. An appeal can be made to the superintendent of schools or the School Committee.
The School Committee is expected to conduct second readings of the proposed policy changes during its meeting in August and could vote to approve them at that time.
