WESTERLY — The latest interpretive sign on the Rhode Island Fishing Heritage Trail has been installed at the Weekapaug Pond overlook. The sign tells the story of the Westerly commercial fishing fleet.
Kate Masury, program director at the nonprofit group, Eating with the Ecosystem, said the design of the sign was a collaboration between her group and Westerly fishermen.
“Sarah Shumann was a partner on the project and she’s a fisherman herself,” Masury said. “She has a long history in the fishing community in Rhode Island in general. But then there was a collaboration with the fishermen of Westerly as well. They’re a pretty tight-knit group, I would say. Fishermen are not necessarily known for working together, but I would say the Westerly fishing community is actually really good at working together.”
Completed in 2017, the first section of the Rhode Island Fishing Heritage Trail includes 11 signs at eight fishing ports describing the history of each fishery, fishing methods, the different species caught and the people who catch them. The sign in Westerly is the first of a second series of signs to be installed at smaller fishing ports throughout Rhode Island.
The first segment of the trail was funded by the Rhode Island Foundation and many of the towns in which the signs are located. The foundation will also contribute to the second segment of the trail.
The information on the Westerly sign will come as a surprise to those who are unaware that the town has its own commercial fishing fleet.
“Westerly is kind of a different port than, say, Point Judith, for example, or Stonington even,” Masury said. “When you go to Point Judith or Stonington, there’s big fishing boats there and it’s very clear that those are fishing ports. … Westerly is a little different because it doesn’t really have that visible infrastructure that showcases the importance of fishing to Westerly’s economy or to its food system, but there’s actually quite a few fishermen that still fish out of Westerly and it’s an important part of the history of the town, and so we really wanted to showcase that there is fishing activity that is there. It’s an important aspect of the community and it’s still happening.”
Westerly fisherman Jason Jarvis participated in the Westerly sign project. Jarvis has fished inshore as far as Block Island for more than 20 years. His current vessel is the “Old Jake,” where many of the color photos on the sign were taken.
“The interpretive sign, the people on the sign, it almost happened by accident,” he said. “Kate [Masury] took most of the photos on my boat.”
There are 36 licensed fishermen in Westerly, growing and harvesting shellfish as well as fish.
“We’re the forgotten fleet here,”Jarvis said, "Most people don’t know ... there’s 30 boats under 30 feet and we cover from Charlestown to Westerly.”
Jarvis chuckled when asked where the Westerly fleet is docked.
“That’s the funny part,” he said. “Private marinas, because we have no municipal dock here, or people will trailer their boats, which is not a lot of fun, not with trying to make a dollar. There’s a lot of guys that are on the Pawcatuck River, there’s some that are in Winnapaug Pond or Weekapaug breachway, and that’s about it. The rest will launch out of Charlestown or Quonnie, but there’s not really a lot of space in Quonnie for private vessels.”
The interpretive sign describes the smaller scale and traditional methods of the Westerly fishery.
“Westerly’s fishermen and aquaculturalists operate at an artisan scale, relying on hand harvesting methods, small boats and a crew of one or two people — just as their forebears did for centuries before them,” the sign reads. “Help support the continuation of this historical small-scale industry by buying local seafood!”
