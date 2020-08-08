PROVIDENCE —New freshwater fishing regulations are in effect statewide, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The changes include the following: the minimum size of all trout, both wild and stocked, or charr species shall be 8 inches; the minimum size for domestic or land-locked stocked, Atlantic salmon shall be 11 inches total length; and the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by any means other than angling, utilizing a hook(s) and fishing line, except for carp, suckers and fall fish, which may be taken by snares, spears, or bow and arrow; and the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by net, seine, trawl or similar device except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish as well as cast nets and gills nets shall be prohibited.
In addition, waters shall be restricted to fishing by children 14 years of age and younger, annually, from the second Saturday in April at Frosty Hollow Pond, Exeter; Lapham Pond, Burrillville; Scott Evens Memorial Pond (Biscuit City), South Kingstown; Seidel’s Pond, Cranston; and Silvy’s Pond, Cumberland.
Lloyd Kenney Pond in Hopkinton is restricted to children from the second Saturday in April through Memorial Day only. Cass Pond, Woonsocket; Slater Park Pond, Pawtucket; and Pondarosa Park Pond, Little Compton are restricted to children only for the first two days of opening day of trout season.
All other freshwater fishing regulations are in effect. For more information, visit facebook.com/rioutdooreducation or call 401-789-0281.
— Sun staff
