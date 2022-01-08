WESTERLY — Responding to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, a new executive order issued by Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey will permit public participation in meetings conducted by municipal boards, commissions, the Town Council and the School Committee via the internet or telephone.
The order, which Lacey signed Thursday, follows an order from Gov. Dan McKee that allows municipalities relief from state laws that normally prohibit use of the internet and telephone for public meetings. A previous similar order had been allowed to expire when COVID-19 cases had leveled off.
Lacey's order will remain in place regardless of whether McKee's order expires under Lacey's powers derived from the local declaration of a state of emergency that was first declared in March of 2020 by former Town Manager J. Mark Rooney.
— Dale P. Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.