STONINGTON — When the pandemic struck, businesses throughout the region were hit hard and it took an immediate toll on the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, forcing the organization to slash its budget by 60%.
Now board members are hoping the chamber, under the leadership of Bruce Flax, will be able to reinvent itself at a new home on East Main Street and come back stronger than before.
Flax, 56, was appointed on March 9 by the chamber’s Board of Directors as the organization’s next executive director. Flax, who served three months as the interim director, said he sees the role as an opportunity to work closely with the businesses and the community, improve operations within the chamber, and help the organization thrive in a post-pandemic economy.
“This is an opportunity to focus the chamber on building a business-to-business model,” Flax said Wednesday. “We have a chance here to pivot our model away from being event driven and look more to doing things in a business-driven way.”
A 26-year employee of Foxwoods Resort Casino, Flax joined the chamber as its interim director in December. He replaces Peggy Roberts, who stepped down in November after serving in the role since 2017. She had been working in a volunteer capacity since March after COVID-19 forced the chamber to cut expenses by nearly 60%.
As a former local politician who also worked in both the private and public business sectors, Flax brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Prior to taking over as executive director, he worked as director of entertainment marketing and ticket operations for Foxwoods, managing the marketing campaigns for over 200 shows annually.
Flax has also served as a board member for the chamber, including as a former chairperson, and is also a former town council member and mayor for the Town of Groton.
The 26-year Mystic resident has lived in the same home with his wife, Kathy, a math teacher and department chair at Ledyard High School, for 25 years. The couple has five children between the ages of 11 and 23.
Sharon McKenzie, interim chairwoman for the chamber’s Board of Directors, said in a news release that Flax has the right combination of skills and experience to help lead the chamber as it looks to reinvent itself following the pandemic.
“We were fortunate to interview many qualified applicants and found Bruce’s enthusiasm for the goals set by the board, together with his passion for making meaningful member-to-member connections, the right combination to move the chamber forward,” McKenzie said. “We couldn’t be happier with our choice and look forward to supporting Bruce as he helps lead the GMCC into the future.”
For Flax, the new role comes at a time of great uncertainty.
The organization, unable to continue absorbing the cost of housing the chamber’s business office, recently relocated to a second-floor space at 22 East Main St. Staffing was reduced, the result of the COVID-19 budget cuts, and many of the organization’s 2020 events were canceled.
But Flax sees a silver lining in those challenges. He said the move, which came with the assistance of H.J. Smith plumbing services, which owns the building and offered the space for free as a chamber member, provides new flexibility for the organization.
Connecticut is also beginning to open back up as vaccinations continue to be distributed across the state, he said, which will expand opportunities to promote local businesses and host annual traditions, including the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, once again. The business will also look to expand on other successes, including planning for separate Floatchella events in early June and end of summer following the socially distanced, river concert’s success in 2020.
“It was a new concept to try and do something to draw the attention to local businesses, and it was more well-attended than we had even hoped for. Even without knowing exactly what the restrictions might look like, this is something we can continue to build off of moving forward,” Flax said.
He said the chamber will also continue to seek partnerships with other entities, including the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, to expand reach and help improve networking opportunities for its members. These partnerships, along with a tourism marketing campaign promoting Mystic titled “So good to see you,” will aid in bringing regular business and tourism dollars back to the region, he said.
Flax said the chamber is also looking to see a return of summer fun in 2021 as it encourages both businesses and residents alike to support the town, shop local and promote a sense of community.
“As a chamber, we are a community-driven and business-driven organization, and in that regard we are inclined to want to work with everybody to help make Mystic a great place to live, work and visit,” Flax said. “Whether it is the business down the street, the town of Stonington or city of Groton, or one of the other local chambers, we are willing to do whatever it takes to help make the businesses in our region successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.