Author, educator and historian Christine DeLucia, an assistant professor of history at Williams College, will be the guest of Tomaquag Museum on Wednesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. for the "The Literature and Author Conversation," a public discussion with authors who reflect on indigenous life, history, literature, health, wellness and representation.
"These conversations explore our collective history and its impact today through the perspectives of the author, engagement with the audience and reflections from indigenous educators,” said Lorén Spears, the museum's executive director.
"We will explore what inspired them to write, their literary interests, techniques and passions, and what they hope will be the impact of their writing," Spears added.
The discussion will focus on DeLucia's book, "Memory Lands: King Phillip’s War and the Place of Violence in the Northeast," Spears said.
It's a book that "explores how monuments, memorials, signs, heritage objects, art, storytelling and the land itself have been sites of gathering, dialogue and contestation as communities have reckoned with challenging histories and envision alternative futures," Spears added.
King Philip’s War, a resistance movement between 1675 and 1678 led by the indigenous people of New England, changed the native Northeast and colonial New England, Spears said. DeLucia's book "revisits the cause and effect of this conflict ... and delves deeply into the subject as she explores the aftermath of King Philip’s War on both the tribal and colonist communities, examining how the war affected both communities, indigenous and colonial, and how they viewed their place in New England."
DeLucia’s other works include articles and essays such as “Recovering Material Archives in the Native Northeast: Converging Approaches to Traces, Indigeneity, and Settler Colonialism,” “Continuing the Intervention: Past, Present, and Future Pathways for Native Studies and Early American History,” and “Terrapolitics in the Dawnland: Relationality, Resistance, and Indigenous Futures in the Native and Colonial Northeast."
DeLucia researches and teaches courses on early American history, Native American and indigenous studies, cartography, material culture, cross-cultural communications, violence and related topics.
"Critical studies of race, ethnicity and colonialism figure strongly in my approaches," said DeLucia, who grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, where she attended public schools before attending Harvard and Yale, where she received a Ph.D. in American studies.
DeLucia, said Spears, "is dedicated to promoting new perspectives to this [New England] region, as well as its extensive interconnections to North American and worldwide societies."
"DeLucia uses her knowledge to help educate the public on the history and current issues that plague the indigenous community, especially when it comes to themes and topics of identity, colonization and heritage," Spears added. "In her work and in her research, DeLucia studies how the past and the stories from indigenous peoples can influence and even change the future."
To register for the talk, which is free, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAufuqtrToiGdbpfGpEBmGyvjRJxvxaRUOr.
