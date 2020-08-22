STONINGTON — A New York woman has been released on a $200,000 bond after she was arraigned earlier this month on charges related to a June stabbing that occurred inside a room at a Mystic hotel.
Stonington police arrested the woman, 29-year-old Nicole E. McClintock, on Aug. 7 after she arrived at the Stonington Police Department to turn herself in. McClintock, of Wallkill, N.Y., was released on bond and arraigned three days later in New London Superior Court.
McClintock did not enter a plea at the initial hearing. She is due back in court on Oct. 14, records show.
According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from an incident at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham Mystic on Greenmanville Avenue on June 26.
During a domestic dispute between the couple, the police said McClintock had grabbed a knife and stabbed her boyfriend in the neck.
The police indicated that emergency responders were called immediately following the incident, which occurred in a hotel room rented by the two. Stonington police said she then fled the hotel and was gone before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for treatment, but the police said he checked himself out shortly after arrival from medical personnel.
The police said the victim returned to the hotel room while officers were still processing the scene, but was uncooperative and declined to discuss the incident with police.
