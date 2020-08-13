NEW LONDON — A New York man accused of a racially motivated attack against a Black employee at a Mystic hotel in late June is facing new charges after police said he made harassing phone calls to the victim's attorney.
Court records show that Philip Gus Sarner, 39, was charged with second-degree harassment after arriving with his girlfriend and co-defendant Emily Orbay at New London Superior Court late last week for formal arraignment related to the original attack, which took place on June 26. Sarner did not enter a plea during his initial hearing in each case, court records show.
According to Connecticut judicial records, he was released from custody following arraignment after posting a $30,000 surety bond. The Brooklyn native has remained out on bond since his initial arrest on July 13 on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
Orbay, who was also charged and released on July 13, was arraigned last week on two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation by bigotry or bias. She was released on a $50,000 surety bond following her arrest.
An arrest affidavit said that on July 7, one day after Stonington police and victim Crystal Caldwell's attorney M. John Strafaci announced they were searching for the couple, Sarner had allegedly made several phone calls to Strafaci and his family members.
The police indicated that during a 10-minute period, Sarner placed five phone calls to Strafaci's New London office in which he threatened that the attorney "would be next." The affidavit also said the same person called Stracafi's son and told him that if his father "loved Blacks so much" then Strafaci should perform a sexual act on his client.
Police records indicate that other calls, which showed up as "anonymous" on caller ID, were hang-ups. The police were able to tie Sarner's phone number to the calls by obtaining a warrant for his phone records.
Sarner and Orbay first caught police attention following the attack, which began after Sarner had called the front desk of the Quality Inn Mystic, where the 59-year-old Caldwell was working as a part-time clerk, to complain there was no hot water.
Police said a manager addressed the issue, but Sarner and Orbay remained heated and eventually attacked Caldwell in the lobby, using vulgar and racially charged language. A second attack then occurred while police were en route.
Caldwell has maintained that the couple threatened extreme violence and made several degrading statements toward her, including calling her an "old monkey" and telling her that her life doesn't matter.
Caldwell, Sarner and Orbay were all taken to local hospitals, but officers did not wait with Sarner and Orbay and the two received treatment then used a Lyft service to travel back to the hotel, where they immediately got into their car and left. Stonington police continued their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant on July 1 before charging them 12 days later.
