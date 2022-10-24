MYSTIC — A restaurant along the Gold Star Highway has been shut down due to damage and several people were left with various injuries that were deemed not life-threatening after a car drove through the window early Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m., and those injured were treated at the scene before some were taken to a nearby hospital. The names and exact conditions of those injured were not released. Initial police reports indicated there were approximately eight victims.
The police said multiple 9-1-1 calls were received immediately following the incident and reported that a car had driven into the building, located at 3175 Gold Star Highway. Arriving first responders found that the SUV-style vehicle was driven through the front wall and ended up in the dining area.
In a Facebook post following the crash, restaurant owners indicated that they were looking to make fast repairs and have the business reopened by the weekend.
“As many of you know a car drove into the restaurant today. We will be closed until further notice,” the message stated. “Hopefully we will be up and running by the weekend. We thank you all for your kind words and support.”
The crash remains under investigation. No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.
— Jason Vallee
