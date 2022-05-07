MYSTIC — Bank Square Books — the locally owned, fiercely independent bookstore with a sister shop in Westerly — has inspired many events and relationships since it opened its doors more than 34 years ago on the corner of Water Street and West Main in historic downtown Mystic.
Last week it inspired a new partnership.
As of May 2, the building that houses the bookshop is owned by 49-53 West Main LLC, a partnership between Annie Philbrick, the bookstore owner, and philanthropist Chuck Royce, the landlord of Philbrick’s Westerly shop, Savoy Bookshop & Café on Canal Street.
"I am thrilled to be a partner with Chuck," Philbrick said on Thursday. "He believes in independent bookstores, his wife is an author with a new book coming out, and he's very generous.
"I feel incredibly lucky," she added. "I have great admiration for Chuck ... great respect."
"I couldn't be happier with the new partnership," said Royce on Thursday afternoon.
A lifelong booklover, Royce, said he's always supported independent bookstores and has fond childhood memories of the bookshops in Washington, D.C., where he was raised.
"My mother was and avid reader," he said, "and my wife is an author who visits bookstores all over the country."
Royce's wife, Deborah Goodrich Royce, is the author of two psychological thrillers, "Finding Mrs. Ford," published in 2019, and "Ruby Falls," published in 2021.
Philbrick, a Stonington resident, said she had been talking about buying the building from the owners — the Neff family has owned the downtown Mystic cornerstone building for generations — for a while now, but without any sense of urgency.
"It had sort of fallen off my radar," she said.
Then, about five years ago she began thinking more seriously about the purchase, especially since members of the Neff family were exploring their options as well.
An appraisal was conducted, she said, and she met with representatives from the Small Business Association and local bankers.
"But I couldn't figure it out," said Philbrick, who has served on the board of the American Booksellers Association and has twice chaired the association's "Indies Introduce" program that highlights debut authors.
Awhile back, she said, at an author event in Westerly sponsored by Savoy and held at the United Theater for the chef and YouTube star Brad Leone, she mentioned the situation to Royce.
"It was a conversation about the bookstore," she recalled. "I said how important it would be for the bookstore [to own the building.]"
"He said, 'I'll do it with you,'" she recalled. "He said, 'I want to help.'"
"I'm proud to play a small roll in Annie’s lifelong commitment to independent bookstores," Royce said in a statement. "I’m delighted with the Savoy and deeply indebted to what Annie and her talented team have accomplished."
"Now it's business as usual," Philbrick said with a small laugh. "Business as usual with different landlords. ... We're staying right there on the corner and we'll plan to stay there as long as life keeps going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.