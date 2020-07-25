RICHMOND — On the fourth anniversary of his double lung transplant, Brian Stanley talked about his latest medical challenge: two additional organ transplants performed just three months ago.
The former Chariho director of finance, 51, was forced to retire due to his medical condition and is now mentoring other transplant patients and promoting organ donation.
Stanley’s 2016 lung transplant was performed at the Cleveland Clinic by a team of eight surgeons. Since the surgery, he has returned to the clinic for regular checkups, and it was during one of those visits that his transplant pulmonologist, Dr. Jason Turowski, noticed that Stanley didn’t look well.
“I told him he looked like crap,” Turowski said. “I’m pretty direct, not that I’m informal. I just take as much care as I can of the patient. They can read me like an open book.”
Stanley also recalled the conversation.
“‘Brian, quite honestly, you look like crap.’ Those were his exact words,” Stanley said. “And he goes, 'I want to admit you right now.' … And it’s because of him, getting admitted right then and there, I was stabilized.”
Stanley’s liver and kidneys were failing. Turowski admitted him to the hospital and remained involved in his care in the weeks following the transplant surgery.
“I took care of him for two weeks in the hospital back to back when he got admitted on our service, to get the expedited evaluation for kidney-liver transplant, and then the day that he actually had his liver and kidney transplant, I visited him and took care of him in the intensive care unit and weighed in on the management, too,” he said.
Stanley remained at the Cleveland Clinic for the entire month of January. Doctors determined that his liver and kidneys had probably been damaged by the many drugs he had taken for his double lung transplant, and Stanley was added to the transplant list.
Stanley had a liver transplant on April 21 and a kidney transplant the very next morning.
“It’s not the most common thing in the world to have a double organ transplant in a less-than-24-hour period,” he said. “I was the first ever at the Cleveland Clinic to have a double organ transplant after having a double lung transplant. ... In total, I was on the operating table, I’m told, for approximately 14 hours.”
By the evening of his kidney transplant, Stanley was already on the phone with his wife, Karrie, who couldn’t visit the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I wasn’t able to be in there with him,” she said. “During his lung transplant, I was there every single day from morning till late at night and I’d walk back to the hotel, go to sleep and do the same thing all over again, and this time, you’re just waiting for a phone call. You’re waiting to hear anything."
The intensive post-operative monitoring period required Stanley to remain in Cleveland until early June.
“You have to meet with the doctors to check almost everything about you every couple of days, and there’s absolutely no way I could be flying back and forth or driving back and forth 640 miles,” he said. “When you sign up for this and you’re so far away from your home, you have to commit up front that you will stay in the Cleveland area for at least a couple of months after the actual transplant surgery.”
Turowski said Stanley had shown unusual determination throughout the arduous transplant process.
“He has a resilience that I have not seen in many transplant patients in that Brian was getting sick over many months, over a year that he really deteriorated, and whether it was that he’s got a lot to live for — he’s got two younger adult children, he’s got a great family that supports him,” he said. “… Brian can be anxious and things like that, but since I’ve known him, he kind of maintains an even keel. You tell him what you need to do to get through this problem, and he and his wife will do it.”
After going through so much together, Stanley and Turowski have become friends.
“He was my favorite,” Stanley said. “He’s been my pulmonologist since day one after my transplant itself and he’s been my adviser and a really good friend. He saved me twice, and I’ve told him that. He saved me the first time with my lungs and that whole situation, but even more so, the second time around.”
In addition to becoming an informal transplant mentor and helping other transplant patients navigate the long screening, surgical and post-surgical processes, Stanley is a vocal advocate for organ donation.
“Over 110,000 people in the U.S. alone, on any given day, are in need of an organ transplant,” he said. “It’s such an important thing. I would just urge people to really spend few minutes to consider it, think about it.”
Stanley does not know who his organ donors are, but he believes that going through the latest transplant experience has made him more grateful for gestures of kindness from others.
“I’ve lived four years now with someone else’s lungs, and I’ve become much more appreciative — even in the last four years — of life,” he said. “As I think anyone would expect, it’s the smaller things in life that are more meaningful now: your time with your kids or your family; getting a card from somebody; getting a phone call from somebody. It’s much more meaningful than it ever used to be and made me, I think, a better person, because I strive to do that now.”
