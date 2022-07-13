WESTERLY — A Westerly man was killed Tuesday when police said he crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of Weekapaug Road and Cove Road while fleeing police, and officers are still searching for a second motorcyclist who left his partner injured roadside.
Westerly police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Bryan S. Bailey, who suffered life-threating injuries when he lost control along a curve in the road. He was taken to Westerly Hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead approximately 40 minutes later, police said.
"At this time, we have not positively identified the other motorcyclist, but we would like to speak with the individual," Chief Paul J. Gingerella said in a press release.
According to police reports, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. after an officer on patrol passed the two motorcyclists, who exited from a parking lot along Atlantic Avenue and drove east, passing a car illegally and at a high rate of speed while traveling into the oncoming traffic lane.
Westerly police said the officer then attempted to catch up to the motorcycles but lost sight of them. The officer eventually located the two motorcycles approaching the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Weekapaug Road and attempted to stop them, but both accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed.
"The officer deactivated his emergency lights and sirens and advised dispatch of what he had observed and added that he was not pursuing the motorcycles," Gingerella said. "Approximately half a mile later, the officer saw what appeared to be headlights casting over a power line."
Upon arriving at Weekapaug Road at Cove Road, the officer found one of the two motorcycles resting in a yard nearly at that intersection. Bailey had been ejected and was found nearby, with officers immediately working to save his life.
The police said Bailey later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and did not have a passenger with him. A preliminary investigation confirmed that speed and "failure to negotiate the curve on Weekapaug Road" were both contributing factors in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Westerly Police Lt. Ailton Medina at 401-596-2022.
