STONINGTON — Health district staff and town officials are urging residents to take precautions after a mosquito trapped near Stonington High School tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.
The mosquito carrying EEE, Culiseta melanura, is primarily a bird-biting insect and as a result it is unlikely to transmit the disease to humans, officials said Tuesday. Officials are still urging residents to take precautions, however, after the recent positive test came from traps that had also found EEE in human-biting mosquitoes in 2019.
"We are fortunate that this does not present as much of a risk to humans, and the town has been proactive for years in addressing the issue," said Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. "[The town] will be applying a second round of larvicide to catch basins and storm drains, which was already planned, and will continue to monitor EEE activity in the community."
Chesebrough said staff with the Ledge Light Health District has maintained an open line of communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it allowed for early notification to town staff. She said the health district has also been in contact with school officials, but the district did not recommend any additional action and there are no restrictions regarding field or park use at this time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Eastern equine encephalitis virus is a rare cause of brain infections. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.
In December, the CDC reported that it had received reports of 38 confirmed cases of EEE in 2019, which resulted in 15 deaths. Connecticut reported four confirmed cases of EEE in humans, three which were fatal.
The recent positive EEE test marked the first for the town this year, but the region had implemented restrictions in August 2019 when nine samples in both Stonington and North Stonington confirmed that the virus was being carried in human-biting mosquitoes. The 2019 results included one positive test from a pool of 50 mosquitoes at Barn Island; three positive tests from 133 mosquitoes tested near Stonington High School, including a human-biting species; one positive result from 50 tested along the Pawcatuck River; and four positive tests from 58 mosquitoes near I-95, including a human-biting species.
Members of the Board of Finance approved a $3,400 additional expenditure last fall to supplement annual abatement efforts and currently budgets approximately $34,000 annually for mosquito abatement and control. The money is used to hire a contractor, Kurt Ehrhart, who has served as the community's abatement expert for several years.
Chesebrough said Ehrhart, owner of Innovative Mosquito Management Inc., of Madison, Conn., indicated that no additional services would be needed but strongly suggested the town move forward with its established abatement plan, which includes an August larvicide application.
"Right now we are really just asking people to take basic precautions for themselves, whether it be limiting time outside or using bug spray and wearing long sleeves to avoid being bit," she said.
In a Tuesday news release, Ledge Light Health Director Stephen Mansfield said residents should consider other efforts as well, including making sure window screens are tight fitting and not in need of repair; using mosquito netting to protect babies; and minimizing time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Residents should also take precautions to dispose of water-holding containers around the property, such as pots and tires, drilling holes to drain containers used for recycling, cleaning and covering pools, and using landscaping to eliminate sources of sitting water.
For more information on mosquito abatement and EEE, visit www.ct.gov/mosquito/site/default or www.cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.