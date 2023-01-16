WESTERLY — The president of the Town Council has asked local leaders to consider putting a solar power array on Westerly’s closed landfill.
Edward Morrone has requested the council explore the potential for solar development at the site “in the weeks and months to come.” He also wants the body to address finding new freshwater well sites and shoring up the town’s protective shoreline dunes.
Morrone offered an example of a similar solar project that took place in South Kingstown.
“On Rose Hill Road, which is where the South Kingstown transfer station is located, there is an impressive solar field on the closed landfill,” Morrone said.
The council president said South Kingstown was able to place solar panels on its landfill without penetrating its protective membrane by using large weighted feet to make each panel rest on the surface.
Two decades after the Rose Hill Landfill was named a Superfund site, a four-year, $14.5 million cleanup of the area was completed in 2012. The 4-megawatt Rose Hill landfill facility on a 20-acre site has been online since September 2018.
It’s part of the South Kingstown Solar Consortium, which also includes a 1.3-megawatt site in West Kingston and 3.3-megawatt facility at the University of Rhode Island.
Westerly has a solar field project already set to come online as well. Work wrapped up last month on a ground-mounted solar array on 30 acres at the former quarry operation off White Rock Road. The long-delayed solar project is expected to greatly reduce spending on electricity by the town and school system.
More than a decade ago, the town discussed plans for putting a solar array at the former landfill, off of Route 91.
In what was touted in 2010 as the biggest proposed solar farm in the state, a ground-based photovoltaic array — a $10.5 million project — on 12.4 acres of the town’s old landfill would have powered municipal and school buildings.
But those plans stalled when it was determined that the capped landfill was not stable enough to handle the number of panels needed to make the project feasible. The landfill site also reportedly presented problems with connecting to the electrical grid.
In March 2019, the Town Council voted to adopt the town’s first solar power ordinance. The ordinance regulates both residential systems and larger solar farms intended to produce electricity for public and private utility providers, industries and businesses.
In addition to exploring options for solar power, Morrone also wants the council to consider reinforcing beach dunes. During a major storm on Dec. 23, between eight and 10 dunes along Atlantic Avenue suffered breaches. The breaches had to be repaired by town personnel.
“The dunes are washing away, we are replacing them, and then it happens again,” Morrone said. He said the town should investigate measures such as using planting and fencing similar to dunes at the state beach to ensure that they don’t breach during a severe storm.
Westerly also needs to look at its future water needs, Morrone said.
“It could be a good thing for us to consider future well sites now,” he said. “Sites we can identify, acquire if prudent, drill and cap, so that they are in place for future generations and we don’t have to scurry for a water source in the event that a drought does occur.”
Last August, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack declared all five of the state’s counties — Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence and Washington — as primary natural disaster areas due to the 2022 drought.
“When we speak of climate change, we always think of tidal rise. Last summer we had a heck of a drought,” Morrone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.