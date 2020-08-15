NEW SHOREHAM — A 22-year-old Cranston man died Saturday on Block Island when the moped he was operating was involved in a head-on collision with an SUV.
The fatal crash was the second in less than a week on the island.
The driver of the moped was identified as Corey M. Sanville. A 22 year-old female passenger on the moped sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to Rhode Island Hospital. Both occupants of the moped were wearing helmets.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured and was not identified. No charges are expected, but the crash remains under investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and New Shoreham Police Department.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Spring Street at Whale Swamp Road.
Last Sunday, a Southport, Conn., teenager was killed in a single-car car crash on Block Island and the driver involved is facing DUI charges, state police said.
Jackson Panus, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed at around 12:30 p.m. and died from his injuries, police said.
— Sun staff
