WESTERLY — Maybe it's something in the soil.
A new business on the property where Copar Quarries of Westerly operated ignominiously for about five years until filing for bankruptcy in 2015 has been cited by the town's zoning and building officials for failing to comply with zoning regulations.
Copar Quarries of Westerly cost the town more than $200,000 in legal fees spent on litigation and enforcing zoning regulations the company violated while leasing the Comolli family's quarry property in Bradford. The Comolli's Westerly Granite Co. Inc. functioned as more than a mere landlord, at one point providing a mortgage to the Copar company.
The new business, South County Cultivators Inc., is a medical marijuana operation. Richard "Rick" Comolli, president of the company, is the nephew of George Comolli, one of the owners of Westerly Granite Co. Inc. Rick Comoli declined to comment for this article and referred questions to Elizabeth Noonan, a lawyer with the Adler Pollock & Sheehan law firm of Providence. Noonan did not return a message seeking comment. George Comolli, who represented South County Cultivators Inc. when the company was seeking approval from the zoning board in 2019, said Friday that he is retired from his law practice and referred questions to his nephew and Noonan.
South County Cultivators Inc. was issued a cease-and-desist/notice of violation on Nov. 18 by Zoning Official Nathan Reichert and Building Official David Murphy for allegedly operating before it had obtained final zoning approval and failing to install a fence around the cultivation building, a condition of the Zoning Board of Review's approval for the special use permit sought by the company. The Zoning Board of Review is scheduled to conduct a hearing on the company's appeal of the cease-and-desist order and violation notice on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 regulations imposed by the state.
South County Cultivators Inc. was issued a Class A medical marijuana cultivator license by the state Department of Business Regulation in July. The license class pertains to cultivation facilities that are no more than 5,000 square feet in size. Medical marijuana cultivators are required to sell the product they grow to the state's three approved dispensaries, which are also known as compassion centers.
Brian Hodge, a spokesman for the state Department of Business Regulation, said the department would not comment "on the zoning matter pending before the town." Hodge did not answer related questions submitted by The Sun. The state Department of Business Regulation is responsible for licensing and regulatory oversight of the state's three approved medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivators, cooperative cultivations and medical marijuana plant tagging requirements.
Reichert, in a letter to the state Department of Business Regulation, asked the department to suspend or revoke South County Cultivators Inc.'s license based on the company's alleged failure to comply with municipal zoning regulations. According to the department's website, the company's license was active and was not suspended or revoked as of Friday.
Westerly Chief of Police Shawn Lacey did not respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment for this article. In 2019, when South County Cultivators Inc. appeared before the Planning Board, Lacey refused to sign off on the company's plans based on his contention that federal law prohibited medical marijuana facilities.
The town refused to allow The Sun access to the South County Cultivators Inc. file in the municipal zoning office. Instead of allowing a reporter to review the file, town staff scanned each document, many of them multi-paged, in the file and then transmitted the documents electronically to Dylan Conley, an attorney in the Law Office of William J. Conley Jr., which serves as town attorney. Dylan Conley reviewed the documents and then said he transmitted all but two of the documents to The Sun. The two documents that were not transmitted to The Sun were "withheld because they are subject to attorney client privilege and ... therefore are not public," Dylan Conley said in an email statement to The Sun.
Reporters, for years, have examined zoning files based on the belief that they are clearly public documents that must be readily provided for review and that such review is protected by the state Access to Public Records Act.
South County Cultivators Inc. is using a small portion of the 108-acre property owned by Westerly Granite Co. Inc. A portion of the property is being leased to Rawson Materials for quarrying and a portion is being developed with a solar power array by a solar energy company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.