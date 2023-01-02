RICHMOND — State police said a 43-year-old Massachusetts man was killed on New Year’s Eve after crashing into the center median and rolling over along Interstate 95 near Kingstown Road.
Rhode Island State Police confirmed that the driver, Eric Qualey, of Cambridge, suffered fatal injuries in a crash that trapped him in his car along Interstate 95 North. Police said that he was rescued from the car and treated for his injuries, but was later pronounced dead at Kent County Hospital.
Members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department and Hope Valley Ambulance Service were each involved in the response. There were no other cars involved and no passengers.
According to state police, witnesses reported that Qualey was traveling along I-95 North when he began suddenly operating erratically before veering left and crashing into the high-speed barrier. His car then crossed the roadway, exiting the right side and crashing into the guard rail, causing the car to roll over.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
— Jason Vallee
