MYSTIC — A man suffered a serious leg injury after he was struck by an Amtrak train as it was arriving at the Mystic train station on Sunday night.
The man, who was not identified, was hit by the train around 8:05 p.m. as it was entering the station, located at 2 Roosevelt Ave. Fire officials said the man appeared to have been waiting for a westbound train and was struck as the train was making a slow approach at the station.
The victim was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London by ambulance and was treated for serious leg injuries and possible head trauma. His condition was unclear Monday afternoon.
Amtrak Northeast reported that Train 169, which was involved, remained stopped in Mystic for two hours during that time due to “trespasser incident.”
Further details of the incident were not released. Police said no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.