WESTERLY — The Malted Barley, a beloved downtown institution famed for its gourmet pretzels and craft beer, will permanently close its Westerly location on March 2.
Owners Colin and Stephanie Bennett, who opened and ran the 42 High St. restaurant for 12 years, said in a statement Monday they are starting a new chapter. The Malted Barley opened a Providence location in 2015, and there are no indications that it will close.
Monday’s announcement came as a surprise to longtime customers who said "the Barley," as it's known to regulars, reinvigorated the downtown Westerly dining scene and quickly became a favorite for many.
“It’s our place. I feel like our ‘Cheers’ is going away,” Jen Griffin said. Griffin had lunch there Monday and walked out with a Malted Barley beer mug she bought as a keepsake.
“The people that work here are outstanding, so friendly, and the food is really good,” Griffin said.
The Bennetts said they have other plans for the future, and will continue to operate their flower farm, Echo Rock Flowers, and focus on their family.
“We know that this will come as a shock to many of you,” the couple said of the sudden closing in their statement. “The truth is, the burden of liability has taken its toll on us, in all ways possible.”
In February 2022, the estate of a man killed in a 2021 drunken driving crash involving a Malted Barley employee settled a lawsuit against the establishment, according to local news reports.
Patrons and neighbors on Monday focused on the positive effects the Barley has had on downtown Westerly.
“Certainly they’ve left their mark,” Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki said. “They have a very loyal following of patrons, and it’s a very sad situation to see them leave. They filled a niche that we didn’t even know existed before. Lots of great memories there, lots of wonderful hospitality and community support.”
The business has also given back to the community, she said.
“It’s a loss for sure,” she said. “At the same time, clearly they’re looking for a new chapter in their lives and we wish them the best of luck.”
Plans are already in the works for a business to succeed the Malted Barley.
The multi-story bright blue building with a back deck area overlooking the Pawcatuck River is being handed over to Jeff and Maria Pucci and Mike and Daniela Joyce, who plan to open The Goat, described by the Bennetts as “a family-owned and operated establishment where guests can cheer on their favorite sports teams.”
Maria Pucci is owner of Bella Vita Salon and Bella Vita Blowout Bar, as well as the building where the salon is located. Daniela Joyce is Maria Pucci’s sister.
“They have multiple interests in the downtown, and Jeff has led the renovation of the Brown Building, which is now all sold-out condos,” Konicki said. “They have their finger on the pulse of downtown.”
Konicki also noted that Colin Bennett, a volunteer member of the now-defunct Westerly Downtown Business Association, supported local businesses in many ways.
“He has generously sponsored many chamber programs,” she said, including Sunday Funday and Starry Lights. After Superstorm Sandy, a Bring Back the Beach concert and auction at the Malted Barley raised more than $20,000 for beach businesses.
The Bennetts said they are thrilled with the new businesses that have opened downtown, and wished them success.
“We are so proud of what we built, and we will always cherish the memories made here,” they said. “The musical performances, the countless celebrations and dance parties, the sports teams we’ve sponsored, the downtown events, and the fundraisers we’ve supported — there are so many amazing moments to be proud of.”
Alistair Nicol moved to the area 10 years ago, and said the Barley feels like the cornerstone of Westerly's downtown culture and something of an institution.
“This feels like the end of an incredible chapter for Westerly,” Nicol said. “The future business is gonna have some mighty big shoes to fill. As a spouse to someone that once worked at the Barley, I got a unique outsider perspective and got to see how well Colin treated his entire staff, and know how much the business gave to the town.”
Griffin said sitting at the bar, talking with friends and catching up is what made the place special to so many.
“There’s no other place in the town that’s like that. That ‘bar top’ talk. This is the place where you go and talk to your bartender and just feel like you’re at home.”
