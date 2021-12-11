WESTERLY — The man once called a "poet of surfing" stood inside the Rhode Island Surf Co. on High Street one evening last week, surrounded by colorful, local art, surfboards and cozy, environmentally friendly, surf-inspired gifts.
The man, 74-year-old Glenn S. Gordinier — a Stonington resident who retired recently as the longtime senior historian at Mystic Seaport, where he also taught for the Coastal and Ocean Studies Program of Williams College and Mystic Seaport — was chatting amiably with shop owner Walter "Walle" Hutton while Willie Nelson's version of "Blue Christmas" played softly in the background.
The two men, both seasoned surfers, were talking fondly about the loose yet tight-knit local surfing scene and reminiscing about the first time they met. It was definitely in the water, they agreed, in the "lineup" off Fenway Beach.
The lineup is the area of the ocean where waves break, and where the surfers gather — in a line— watching and waiting their turn to catch a ride to shore.
"I think it was about 18 or 20 years ago," said Gordinier, who is married to artist and activist Pamela Pike Gordinier.
"There was a big aloha spirit," Hutton said with a warm smile. "I remember that."
"It's always cool to see people in the water," added Hutton, whose shop is filled with "items that make your home feel good."
"Everything's come full circle," Hutton said.
Gordinier and Hutton went on to talk about the local surfing community, the local surfing hot spots, and the bonds created in the water — and in the parking lot. Often, they said, surfers recognize one another by the boards they ride or the cars they drive.
"I'm the guy with the white Subaru," said Gordinier, laughing.
The two men were also talking about plans for the book launch party Hutton is holding for Gordinier at his surf shop this coming Friday.
The book, Gordiner said, is actually an "expanded" second edition of "Surfing Cold Water: A New Englander's Off-Season Obsession," which was published in 2012 by Flat Hammock Press in Mystic. It was a "winter season surfing memoir," he said, which "tells of surfing waves near and far."
It was also praised by several well-known writers and even a celebrity.
Award-winning author Nathaniel Philbrick, whose book "In the Heart of the Sea" won the National Book Award for nonfiction and was the basis of a movie of the same title directed by Ron Howard, called Gordinier's book "a quietly powerful meditation of life and all its water resonances that will make you want to don a wet suit and dive into the bone chilling sea."
Kathy Kohner Zuckerman, the "real-life Gidget" of the Gidget surfer girl movies fame, was the one who gave him the "a poet of surfing" title in her book blurb.
"He captures the stoke and the exhilaration," she wrote. "If you love surfing, you'll love this book."
Although "warmly received," he said, the first book had a small run and has been out of print for years.
He was inspired to write an "expanded edition," he said, "to give additional people a chance to share in the stoke of riding waves."
"And, honestly, one of the things I have enjoyed the most over those years has been when someone in the lineup, or in the parking lot, would ask if I was the surfer who wrote the book," Gordinier writes in the introduction to the second volume.
"There's a third reason too," he writes. "It's just fun to share 'talk story' as they say in Hawaii, and the passing of a dozen years means there are more stories to tell."
The new book includes a number of essays titled "Twelve Years Later," many which deal with the "challenges of remaining physically active at an advancing age," he writes.
The stories, mostly tales of Gordinier's surfing experiences in Rhode Island, Oregon, Florida, Hawaii and Portugal, are meant to entertain readers, he said, and to explain "the addiction that sends surfers into waves large and small, kindly and threatening."
The book also examines "the surfer’s compulsion and the cycles of life experienced by ... unheralded wave-riders around the world."
The stories are all short essays, said Gordinier, who dedicates the new volume to his wife, Pam, and their son, Nate.
Readers can "get a quick fix," he added with a laugh, "then go on with their day."
Gordinier, who grew up "down the shore" in Ocean City, New Jersey, describes his first surfing experience — in the waters of Avalon — in a section of the book called "Epiphany."
"It's when I fell in love with surfing," he said. "I think we all have our epiphanies."
Gordinier has added a number of photos to "Still Surfing Cold Water," including one taken by Harold Hanka, the former chief photographer for The Westerly Sun, featuring the author at Fenway Beach in full wetsuit, leaning over the water on his board doing "a backside bottom turn."
Hanka, who has taken many a shot of local surfers in Westerly waters, said whenever he hears of a storm coming up the coast he plans to head to Fenway Beach or the Watch Hill Lighthouse or to one of the other Westerly surf spots, knowing he'll have ample opportunity for action shots.
Now retired from The Sun, Hanka said he is particularly impressed by Gordinier and his dedication to his sport.
"He goes out in any kind of weather," Hanka said in a telephone interview.
"I remember it was a very cold day," Hanka said, referring to the day he took the photo of Gordinier featured in the book. "I really admire the men and women who do this ... it's amazing to see them out there."
Gordinier said he's delighted to have the book signing at The Rhode Island Surf Co. and feels a special kinship with the Huttons: Walle and his wife, Becky.
Their family-run business is "more than just a surfboard shop," he said. "It's inspired by surf culture and coastal Rhode Island."
"Walle is a real asset to the community to say the least," Gordinier said.
Friday's event will also include a book signing, store discounts, a raffle to support beach cleanup by the Ocean Recovery Community Alliance, and complimentary seasonal food from another member of the local surfing community: Brian and Chiyoko Samuelson's Stick & Fin on Main Street, where "Coffee, Juice and Kindness" are served up six days a week.
While there have been many changes in the 12 years since he wrote the original "Surfing Cold Water," Gordinier writes, "other things have remained the same."
"Most importantly, there is family," he writes. "And there is still, the joy and exhilaration of just having fun, the fun of riding a wave in any season of the year."
