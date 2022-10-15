CHARLESTOWN — In a community where political action committees led by residents carry more weight than party designation, both the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and Charlestown Residents United are offering a full slate of candidates to serve on the next Town Council.
James M. Mageau Sr. hopes to cut through those lines as the 11th candidate in a crowded field and the only one not tied to either organization.
Charlestown residents will have the task of choosing five candidates from a slate that includes three incumbents — Cody Clarkin and Bonnie Van Slyke are not seeking reelection this year — and eight challengers that bring a wide range of experience and backgrounds to the ballot. Charlestown Citizens Alliance and Charlestown Residents United are each offering a mixed slate with candidates from across the political spectrum.
Charlestown Citizens Alliance’s only incumbent, Susan Cooper, will be joined on the ballot by former councilman David Wilkinson, who served from 2018 to 2020, and three newcomers in Peter Gardner, Ann Owen and Joshua Vallee. Council President Deobrah Carney and incumbent Grace Klinger will lead the slate for Charlestown Residents United, with community business leaders and volunteers including Lorna M. Persson, Richard “Rippy” Serra and Stephen J. Stokes filling out the ballot.
Deborah Carney
A 26-year resident of Charlestown, Carney has been an active part of town politics for 20 years. Among her accolades, she served as the Charlestown Town Council president from 2002 to 2006 and again during the past two-year term, as well as serving as vice president from 2018 to 2020. She has been a member of the Chariho School Committee, served as the chairwoman of the Charlestown Charter Revision Committee in 2007 and is the secretary of the Chariho Audit Subcommittee, a board she has served on since 2006.
The 55-year-old small business manager, commercial-rated pilot and flight instructor is a graduate of Daniel Webster College where she earned a bachelor’s degree.
“I have an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Home Rule Charter, the town's ordinances, and Charlestown's relationships with other agencies and organizations,” she said in an email. “I have proven that I do the research necessary to make informed decisions.”
If reelected, Carney said she would continue to work toward restoring an open, responsive government so that all voices are heard and to continue to seek ways to improve efficiency in operations. She said other focuses would include affordable family housing initiatives, increasing and assuring shoreline access, open space preservation and more.
Susan Cooper
A practicing attorney who is semi-retired, the 66-year-old was elected to her first term in 2020. She served as an ex officio member of the Budget Commission and said she is proud of her work to adopt Charlestown’s Comprehensive Plan.
Cooper received a bachelor of arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and her J.D. (Juris Doctor) from Washington University School of Law.
If reelected, she said she would remain focused on maintaining a low tax rate, and providing good stewardship of environmental resources, in particular groundwater protection and climate change mitigation.
“I strongly believe that Charlestown’s path forward must be one that protects the wonderful natural resources of the town while seeking opportunities that foster the interests of the majority of its citizens,” she said. “I believe in working collaboratively and in the importance of listening and mutual respect in bringing about good outcomes for the community.”
Peter N. Gardner
A third-generation Charlestown farmer, Gardner is a 38-year-old compliance specialist with a master’s degree in marketing and a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis on film and media. He said that, if elected, he would draw on his experience and travels, which include time spent overseas, to bring a different perspective to the council. He is an avid traveler and has visited 49 states and 65 countries, including Australia, Costa Rica and Turkey, and has also spent time living in other U.S. states including Virginia, Georgia, Florida and Colorado.
Gardner said he would focus on assisting with the development of a comprehensive economic development plan to usher appropriate, calculated development in the community that will aid in keeping tax liability low for both residents and businesses.
“I consider a thoroughly calculated and carefully implemented economic development plan a requirement to support this going forward,” he said. “Rapid economic development can seem attractive in achieving short-term interests but is often haphazard, benefits only a few and further leads to community regret over the long term.”
He said maintaining rural character, keeping a low tax rate and improving recreational opportunities are also top priorities if elected to office in the coming term.
Grace Klinger
As an active member of the Charlestown Town Council and a former chairwoman and 13-year member of the Charlestown Conservation Commission, Klinger said she has always worked to listen to the voters no matter where they fall on the political spectrum. If reelected, she said this would remain a top priority as it is important to hear all sides in doing what is best for the community.
A former student of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, Klinger found a career in the garment and fashion industry before eventually settling in Charlestown as a small business owner.
If elected to another term, she said there would be priority on finding partners for the development of appropriate, cost-efficient housing options in the community in order to maintain rural character and charm while simultaneously expanding affordable housing stock. Currently, she noted, the town has only a 4% stock, well below the required 10%.
“We seriously need affordable housing for our seniors, the workforce and our children. How we will accomplish this in the future will be a challenge for both the Town Council and the Affordable Housing Commission,” she said.
James M. Mageau Sr.
A regular attendee at Charlestown Town Council and other local meetings, Mageau is a self-proclaimed watchdog who has expressed concerns over zoning amendments and practices in the community.
He spoke against a proposed ordinance amendment designed to allow more compact development in subdivisions in exchange for more protected open space and is the only candidate not tied to either PAC.
Messages seeking further comment were not returned.
Ann E. Owen
A 59-year-old retiree who formerly worked in finance, Owen is a fourth-generation Charlestown resident who chose to settle down in the community with her husband after having the opportunity to live in several places during her 33-year career. She has over 33 years of experience in financial analysis and investment management and has served in senior executive positions in some of our nation’s largest banks. Owen has an MBA in finance and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Prior to her current run for Town Council, she served as a member of the Ninigret Park dog park subcommittee but had never sought an elected role. She said she would put an emphasis on helping the town maintain its natural beauty and resources, while seeking to improve civility in discussions and debate.
“I believe it is crucial to maintain the fair, civil, professional, fiscally responsible and representative government that Charlestown has enjoyed in recent history, and I am committed to continuing that tradition,” she said.
She said, if elected, she would seek to protect water resources in the community, which is “under assault both from the effects of climate change and from development.” She said she believes this is also a top concern of most voters, as shown in the recent town survey.
Lorna M. Persson
A graduate of Chariho High School and the University of Rhode Island, where she received a bachelor’s degree in zoology, Persson and her husband, Steve Persson, have been familiar faces at The Nordic, where she had settled into a 40-year career at the business that has long been owned by the Persson family. She has lived in town with her husband for 33 years.
A current member of the Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission and volunteer at St. Andrew Lutheran Church and the Meadowbrook Waldorf School, where she serves as a trustee, she said her run for council is based on a desire to serve a greater number of people and a personal belief that everyone should serve their communities.
“A healthy democracy begins at the local level and that town leadership should reflect the entire community,” she said. She said she would strive for being a part of a council that works to balance the maintenance of the town’s rural character with thoughtful development, preservation of land owner’s rights, and a Ninigret Park that can be enjoyed and shared by all.
If elected, Persson said she would educate herself and her community about issues that are important to all, respect the interests and ideas of everyone, and seek to balance a broad spectrum of visions and ideals when making decisions.
Richard ‘Rippy’ Serra
An established business owner in the community, Serra prides himself on being an entrepreneur who has grown his store, Rippy's Liquor & Marketplace, over the past 40 years, transforming it from a small shop of just three employees to one which now has more than 30 employees.
Known by his nickname "Rippy," Serra said he believes in team building and public service. It was part of why he had previously served terms on the Charlestown Town Council, Parks and Recreation Committee and the Ninigret Park Subcommittee, and why he said he felt compelled to run again in 2022.
A longtime member of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, including serving as vice president, Serra has helped organize the Charlestown Seafood Festival and worked as co-chairman to help bring the Big Apple Circus to Charlestown.
Serra and his wife, Cammi, have raised four children in town and continue to enjoy spending time around the region with their two grandchildren.
Stephen J. Stokes
An active firefighter and paramedic who serves as a lieutenant in Cranston, Stokes is a longtime resident and volunteer in the community with more than 25 years of experience in public safety. He is an established public official who has served as a past member of the Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission and as a current member of the Charlestown Zoning Board. He is also part of the Charlestown Emergency Management Agency and previously served as a volunteer with Westerly Ambulance and Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service prior to employment contract restrictions.
Stokes, 39, who grew up in the community and lives here with his wife, said he is running on a platform of providing common-sense solutions and a fair and transparent form of government where everyone’s voice will be heard.
“I want to be a voice for everyone, and I want to make sure everyone has a chance to have their ideas heard, even if it might be a position on an issue that I disagree with. We need to do more to work with one another; we are all here because we want what’s best for the town,” he said in an interview last week.
Stokes said that, if elected, he hoped to enhance transparency and public education to help residents better understand the issues and potential solutions. He said he would also put an emphasis on supporting businesses and establishing objective design standards to maintain the small-town community look and feel.
Joshua D. Vallee
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vallee was among a group of staff members for the Rhode Island Department of Health who stepped up to address the issue head-on, serving on the team studying monoclonal antibody use. A doctor of pharmacy, Vallee is also the lead investigator for the Rhode Island Board of Pharmacy on matters ranging from inspections of compounding pharmacies to losses and theft of controlled substances from the healthcare system.
It was only natural that the small-business owner, who operates a veterinary clinic and whose family owns a small farm, would find his next challenge in serving the community on a broader level as a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
The father of two, who lives in town with his wife Patricia, said that, if elected, he would be focused on preservation, conservation and long-term developmental planning. He said he is concerned about the expansion of existing quarries and sand and gravel operations, which are leading to forests being cleared and are impacting wetlands, groundwater and air quality.
“We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful communities on the East Coast, but to protect that, I believe we need to continue to conserve land for hiking trails and access to the Pawcatuck River, and to protect dark skies, all of which will support our economy in the long term,” he said.
David Wilkinson
A founding member of Cardinal Logistics Management, a national supply chain management corporation that was incorporated in 1998, Wilkinson still works as the company’s senior vice president and oversees field operations in the eastern half of the U.S. He has more than 29 years of experience in logistics and transportation, project management, financial planning and analysis, budget development and operations management.
The father of three, who lives in town with his wife, Erika, is no stranger to local politics, either. He served as a member of the council from 2018 to 2020, and has also volunteered as a member of the fundraising committee for Ronald McDonald House Charities and is a founder of the Valley View School District’s Cross Country Parents Association.
During his time on the council, he said he was dedicated to responsive, civil and open government and considered all points of view while representing the best interests of all residents of the town.
“I would like to continue the work of carefully developing our community, recognizing that Charlestown’s economy depends on the quality of our natural and scenic resources for tourism, and for the health, safety, welfare and high quality of life of Charlestown’s residents,” Wilkinson said.
OTHER RACES
When voters fill out their ballots, they will be asked to submit their selections in two other local races as well. Five candidates will be vying to serve on the town’s Planning Commission, with two alternate seats up for grabs and a term for Sherry Krupa set to expire at the end of November.
Announcing their candidacy this year as part of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance ballot, Walter “Peter” Mahoney III, Carol Ann Mossa and Lisa Marie Goddard will seek election to the board. Charlestown Residents United is backing candidates Gabrielle E. Godino and Patricia A. Stamps.
Mahoney and Stamps currently serve as alternates to the board.
Charles Beck, an unaffiliated candidate, will take over in the coming year as the town moderator. He is running unopposed.
