STONINGTON — The town is moving forward in seeking proposals from a pre-qualified list of state bidders to conduct environmental evaluation and remediation assessment at the site of the former Stillmanville Mill.
The town is seeking applications after a letter was sent to a pre-qualified list of bidders available as part of the state’s Licensed Environmental Professional Program in January. Bidders have until Feb. 17 to submit their proposal, and officials said last week that the town plans to review the proposals immediately after the deadline and sign a contract as quickly as possible.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said it has been several years in the making, but the town appears ready to finally push the project forward.
“It was almost exactly two years ago that Town Planner Keith Brynes and myself went up to Hartford to meet with the [state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection] to discuss potential revitalization options for this property,” Chesebrough said. “While it has taken us a great deal of team effort to get to this stage of the project, this is a key milestone and we are looking forward to taking this critical next step toward realizing the potential of this important property in our community.”
For Stonington, addressing problems with the mill has been a challenge years in the making. The longtime mill, located at 75 Stillman Ave. in Pawcatuck, was purchased by Pawcatuck Landing LLC in 2003, but the company was unable to move forward with plans to redevelop the property and the mill sat unoccupied and unused.
The factory was first built in 1838 and originally operated as a water-powered woolen mill. It later became a metal castings mill, which closed in the late 1990s.
The town finished demolition of the property in September 2019, six months after part of the structure collapsed in an April 2019 storm, forcing town officials to authorize an emergency demolition at a cost of $125,000 to prevent lead, asbestos and PCBs from polluting the adjacent Pawcatuck River. The Board of Finance later approved using $600,000 in town funds to complete removal of materials from the site as well.
Following demolition, the town sought permission to access the site for analysis or remediation needs, but Pawcatuck Landing LLC rejected access requests, stalling the project. Chesebrough said Thursday that while the town was unable to acquire funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency without permission of the property owner to grant access, the state’s brownfield grant rules allowed the town to seek aid if the property had a tax lien on the property.
Chesebrough said the town took advantage of the opportunity, and Stonington received a $139,000 grant from the state last summer for assessment to enable the future redevelopment of the former location of Stillmanville Mill.
“This grant opportunity will play an important role in providing information regarding this underutilized and contaminated property,” said Susan Cullen, director of economic and community development in Stonington. “The assessment will allow both the existing property owner and any future potential buyer to know the facts concerning the potential cost to revitalize the property. This is important to understand the future redevelopment possibilities.”
Once bidding closes, Chesebrough said the hope is that a committee will be able to thoroughly review proposals and interview candidates, with a goal of having work begin by late March to begin assessment collection and testing. At the latest, assessment work is still expected to begin this spring.
“Ideally, we would like to see the assessment work begin as quickly as possible. We are eager to move forward and find a viable long-term solution for that property,” Chesebrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.