STONINGTON — Writer Laurie Reilly of Pawcatuck has written one novel and five screenplays, but on this Halloween eve — much to her surprise — it's her virtual reality thriller that's got people buzzing.
Reilly took home the top prize at the Catalina Film Festival earlier this month, when she won the best script award for "V.I.S.C.E.R.A.L," a paranormal thriller with a virtual reality theme.
Reilly, a married mother of four adult children and grandmother of one, said she was so surprised when the winner was announced that she let out an audible gasp, prompting laughter from the audience gathered inside the iconic Catalina Casino.
"It really was a lot of fun," Reilly said on a recent afternoon as she sat at her kitchen table sipping coffee, talking about her screenplay and recalling the festival experience. "The red carpet was fun and winning the award was the icing on the cake."
Her script has been "optioned" and "is being read," which are all encouraging developments, she said.
Reilly said she wrote "V.I.S.C.E.R.A.L" during the COVID-19 pandemic, often while her husband John — a musician and retired YMCA executive — was playing music and writing songs downstairs.
As she spoke, the sound of keyboard music floated up from the floor below.
"That's my husband," Reilly said with a smile. "And that's the background of my life."
Her husband, who's retired from his position as vice president of operations for the Ocean Community YMCA, said he was not the least bit surprised that his wife won the best script award.
"She's a creative, hardworking, productive woman who deserves all the accolades she gets," he said. "I hope this inspires others to read her work."
While Reilly said he certainly enjoyed the script, and read drafts of the story as Laurie was writing, he doesn't think it's her best work of fiction.
"It has a lot of twists and turns," he said, "but sci-fi isn't really my style. I think she's written better things."
The screenplay is centered around a young reporter who hops a ferry to an island off the California coast, meets a ghost hunter named Sammy Starz ("think Randy Rainbow," Reilly said) and ends up searching for a missing genius. It was actually inspired by a true experience Reilly had when she was a TV reporter working on a travel show back in the 1990s.
When Reilly, a Southern California native, was filming a segment of a show called "Southwest Getaways," she and her crew ended up on Santa Cruz Island, one of the eight islands in the Channel Island chain.
It was there that she learned about the history of the island — which was originally inhabited by members of the Chumash tribe — and of the many ghost stories and tales of hauntings that circulated around the island.
"V.I.S.C.E.R.A.L," which stands for "Virtually Integrated Sensory Controlled Experimental Reality Augmented Lens," Reilly explained, involves similar themes but with added virtual reality — and added humor.
Reilly said her son, Jaden, who works in the information technology world, helped her get a better understanding of virtual reality.
In "Visceral," Reilly said, her main character wears "reality glasses" which are hooked into her senses and monitor her adrenaline levels.
"Fear keeps the adrenaline flowing," Reilly said. "Her adrenaline goes so high it sends her into the paranormal realm."
Reilly said she collaborated with Kristine Kreska, a producer and friend who helped her "expand" the essential story idea, on the project.
"She helped me with the shamanism and voodoo," Reilly said. "She's had her own encounters with the paranormal."
The humor in the screenplay is unexpected, Reilly said, which "allows you to let your guard down until the next thing grabs you."
"The fun thing about going to film festivals is to be able to experience it," she said, "to go and meet the other people and to get involved and to make friends."
The Avalon Theatre at the Catalina Casino, where the awards ceremony was held, is a chic gathering spot where stars like Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin once performed and where movie studio tycoons like Cecil B. DeMille, Louis B. Mayer and Samuel Goldwyn once screened new films. It was also the first theater in the world that was built specifically for films with sound.
Interestingly, Reilly said her grandfather, the late Charles Kenworthy, worked in the film industry and in the sound studios at MGM.
Reilly, now a communications specialist for the City University of New York, spent 18 years as a broadcast journalist and won five New York State Broadcaster’s Awards as a writer, producer and anchor for her in-depth coverage of science, technology, health and politics on both television and radio.
"But I've always been collecting stories," she said, "and I wrote my first screenplay 20 years ago, when my children were young."
In addition to her son Jaden, Reilly has three daughters, Shera Dawn, a teacher, and the mother of Reilly's granddaughter Grace; Clare, a traveling nurse, and Alianora, a music therapist.
One of her screenplays, titled "Stringer," is based on her experiences in the newsroom.
"My goal now is to get an agent," Reilly said. "And to keep writing."
