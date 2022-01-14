The following local nonprofit agencies received grants from CT Humanities:
Connecticut Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants were given to, in Stonington, Stonington Connecticut Songwriters Association, $6,300; Green Planet Films Inc., $14,400; La Grua Center, $21,500; Mystic Aquarium, $500,000; Mystic Ballet Inc., $53,500; Mystic Paper Beasts Theatre Company, $6,300; Mystic Seaport, $500,000; Salt Marsh Opera Company, $20,900; Stonington Historical Society, $29,800; Stonington Village Improvement Association, $19,000; The Denison Homestead, $11,700; The Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, $75,000; Voce, $10,200; and the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, $15,600; in North Stonington, North Stonington Historical Society, $6,100; and Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, $5,300; and in Groton, Mystic Art Association, $70,700; Mystic River Chorale, $6,400; Mystic River Historical Society, $6,400; and The Arts Cafe Mystic, $6,500.
CTH SHARP Capacity Grants were distributed to the following groups in Stonington: Green Planet Films, $1,775 to expand public presentation capacity with a virtual film event platform; the Mystic Seaport Museum, $10,000 for DEAI training across all departments; Stonington Historical Society, $10,000 for an interpretive plan for inclusive exhibits at the Lighthouse Museum; Stonington Village Improvement Association, $10,000 for a James Merrill House Visitors Center; and Yellow Farmhouse, $10,000 for Connecticut’s Culinary and Agricultural Heritage: A Place-Based Elementary Social Studies Project.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.