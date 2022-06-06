WESTERLY — Those wishing to participate in a local effort to send backpacks filled with donated school supplies to children in Ukraine have a few more weeks to grab a bag, fill it and drop it off.
The effort is being led by friends of Yana Ferreira, a Ukraine native who lives in Pawcatuck with her husband, Tony, and their daughter. Many of the same friends helped organize a previous collection of a wide range of supplies. That effort culminated in early April, when volunteers with Sterling Moving & Storage in Bozrah, Conn., brought 11,000 pounds of food, clothing, medical supplies and other items to New York City, where a relief organization was standing by to oversee transport of the items to Ukraine.
Backpacks can be picked up at the JCPenny salon and Pure Eco Spa & Boutique, both on Franklin Street in Westerly. Filled backpacks should be dropped off at the same locations by June 20. Yana Ferreira works at the JCPenny salon.
The backpacks will be shipped from New York City to Ukraine or Poland, where many Ukrainian families have fled for safety trying to avoid the Russian siege of their homeland.
"It will depend on where the volunteers can go," said Heather Young, a North Stonington resident who is helping organize the backpack project. Young and Rose Maloney, the owner of Pure Eco Spa & Boutique, were instrumental in the previous collection effort.
Young stressed that only backpacks filled with school supplies can be accepted for the current effort. Food and other items cannot be accepted because volunteers are not equipped to handle the logistics associated with large amounts of non-school supply items.
The backpacks that are available for pickup come with a list of suggested items to fill them with, Young said. The list is focused on a range of grade levels. Only new items will be accepted in the backpacks.
Those who fill backpacks are encouraged to write a note or greeting card to the child who will receive the backpack. Donors can purchase their own backpacks if they wish or pick one up at either of the two locations where backpacks were purchased using donated funds for the purpose.
The children of Ukraine have not attended school since late February because of the Russian attack.
"I know when you keep hearing about war for so long every day, we start getting used to it and it's the worst thing that could happen. Because the war is still going on and people of Ukraine are suffering a lot. Let's repeat the success of our first humanitarian campaign," Ferreira said in a recent post on Facebook.
Local school children in Pawcatuck, including at West Vine School where the Ferreiras' daughter attends, and Stonington are also helping, according to Young.
Ferreira's 73-year-old mother, Valentina, remains in Ukraine, as does her sister, Vita.
