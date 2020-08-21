STONINGTON — Attorney Beth Ladwig Leamon defeated challenger Sarah Moriarty by a greater than 2-to-1 margin to earn the Democratic nomination for 30th District probate judge.
During the Connecticut primary on Aug. 11, Leamon received a 4,146 from voters in Stonington, North Stonington, Groton and Ledyard, the four towns that comprise the probate district, while Moriarty received 1,547 votes. Attorney Matthew Berger, of Pawcatuck, withdrew from the primary in July.
Leamon, who credited Moriarty for running a positive campaign, defeated her opponent by a 1,586 to 416 tally in Stonington. Leamon was also victorious in North Stonington, 255-79.
“I am ready to take the next steps toward the November 3 general election and eager to serve the community of the 30th District as their Judge of Probate," Leamon, who also thanked her family and voters, said in a news release. "It is important this year that we come together to ensure the election of our democratic candidates, and I look forward to working with Sarah to that end. I am honored to be the Democratic candidate for judge of probate.”
The 18-year veteran attorney will now run against Republican nominee Salvatore Ritacco, of Pawcatuck, in the November election as the two vie for a seat that will be vacated when Judge Nick Kepple retires at the end of his current term.
Leamon is a lifelong resident of the area. Her firm, Leckerling, Ladwig & Leamon, LLC, works exclusively in the field of trusts and estates, and since 2003 she has more than 800 appearances in probate court at 26 locations throughout Connecticut.
— Jason Vallee
