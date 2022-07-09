WESTERLY — A decision by officials in Hopkinton for that town to stop using the Westerly Transfer Station should not have a negative financial impact on the facility, officials in Westerly said.
Hopkinton officials decided to use the Richmond Transfer Station rather than continue with an agreement with Westerly after Westerly officials requested that Hopkinton pay a higher fee for using the facility, Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey said during a recent interview.
The request for an increased fee comes as Westerly officials continue work to make the transfer station self-sustaining in keeping with its designation as an enterprise fund, the term used to describe government services that are often intended to run off user fees. A $50 annual assessment that appeared for the first time on Westerly taxpayers' recently received tax bills is another step in the effort. The fee is being assessed per dwelling unit and on commercial property.
"It has never balanced since Day 1 when it was made an enterprise fund," Lacey said. The facility was designated an enterprise fund in 2017.
After months of discussions, Lacey said, officials in Richmond decided not to pass the $50 assessment along to their residents. Westerly was also looking to increase the annual flat fee charged to Richmond, Lacey said. Hopkinton can return for a new agreement with Westerly but will be expected to charge the $50 assessment, Lacey said.
"I had been working with officials in Hopkinton since last fall telling them that the expectation was going to be the same for Hopkinton residents as it was for the Westerly residents. We can't be charging Westerly residents the $50 and not Hopkinton residents," Lacey said.
Hopkinton started using the Westerly facility about 16 years ago and paid Westerly a flat fee of $16,000 per year, and Westerly was allowed to add Hopkinton's tonnage allotment to its own. The allotments are assigned to each municipality based on population by the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation, the entity that manages the state's central landfill in Johnston. Municipalities are charged by the ton at the Johnston facility. If the annual tonnage allotment is exceeded, the per-ton charge increases.
In past years, the Town Council has assigned up to about $450,000 from the municipal budget to balance the transfer station's budget despite its designation as an enterprise fund. The current town budget, which anticipated the new $50 assessment, does not use funds from the municipal budget or "general fund" to balance the transfer station's spending plan.
In a sense, Lacey said, officials have simply decided to depict the cost of running the transfer station differently by showing the $50 assessment on tax bills. He also noted that many municipalities throughout the country issue tax bills that depict the cost of town government, the local school system, and other services.
"We could have just continued using the general fund. The $50 is in your tax bill either way — we're just breaking it out now," Lacey said.
The $50 assessment is expected to generate about $650,000 per year, Lacey said. Those additional funds will help pay the true costs of running the facility, including those for labor, tractor trailer purchases, truck repairs and maintenance, and facility maintenance.
Tractor trailers, which last about seven years, cost about $275,000 each. The transfer station uses four tractor trailers. Not including the tipping fee charged to the town by the central landfill, Lacey said, the estimated cost of transporting trash to Johnston and return trips, including wear and tear on the vehicles, is $3,000 per day.
"The reason for the fee is because in the past a lot of costs were not factored in," Lacey said.
The loss of funding from Hopkinton is not expected to hurt the transfer station budget because of a corresponding reduction in the amount of trash that Westerly will bring from the transfer station to Johnston. Hopkinton has historically been responsible for about one third of the trash that goes from Westerly to Johnston but was paying significantly less than one third of the cost of running the facility, Lacey said. Hopkinton would have paid about $190,000 per year from the $50 fee if it had stayed and assessed the fee, Lacey said.
