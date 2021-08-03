WESTERLY — In September of 1938, a powerful hurricane struck the southern New England shoreline, causing extensive damage and leaving parts of the community unrecognizable. Among the destruction caused by the storm, an article from that time noted, “only a hole in the ground marks the location of St. Clare’s Chapel,” which had been built only 22 years earlier.
From the rubble rose a community spirit to rebuild, and a new mission chapel was erected on Crandall Avenue in 1940. Under the church’s first diocesian pastor, Rev. Phillip McKenna, the parish was canonically established under the legal name “St. Clare’s Church Corporation” in 1946 and the St. Clare Church in Misquamicut was born.
As members of the parish prepare to celebrate the congregation’s 75th anniversary in mid-August, parishioners and members of the church’s board of trustees said last week that they couldn’t be more proud of the church’s history and the sense of community and camaraderie that the parish has been able to provide for three-quarters of a century.
“For me, this community has been very much like a family,” said Bruce Coon, an organist and 29-year member of the church. “There are good, caring people and an active and helpful leadership. This place is like home.”
Over the course of the past 75 years, St. Clare has been a staple in the Misquamicut community. A focal point of the Crandall Avenue neighborhood, the church has served as a central congregation and place of worship for local residents, expanding over the years to improve parking and add a rectory and parish center.
With restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic being lifted over the past few months and masses at church returning to a more traditional experience, Joseph Iacoi said the church community is poised to celebrate its history during the annual church picnic on Aug. 15.
The picnic, which will run from 3-6 p.m., is free and open to the public. Church officials said another celebration is also expected to be held around Christmas.
Iacoi, a 45-year member and trustee who serves as the chairman of the finance and annual picnic committees, said parishioners are also committed to a capital campaign that will help to repair the roof and help provide the church with the facilities it needs in order to continue to be provide a variety of religious and community services for years to come.
The Rev. Peter D’Ambrosia, who took over as pastor when the Rev. Kenneth Suibielski retired to Florida in 2019, said that his experience over the past couple years has “only been a positive one.” He said although the community may be small, the church has a number of dedicated, faithful men and women, and spirits are high as constituents are slowly trickling back in on a more regular basis.
“This is an exciting time for everyone,” D’Amrosia said. “We are coming out of COVID, there is a lot of optimism and it feels like things are getting back on track. It’s something to look forward to.”
Over the years, many things have changed while others have remained mostly the same, several parishioners said. Lillian Giordano, who served for 11 years as the church’s secretary and has attended as a member since 1979, still recalls the days before digital when multiple Rolodexes held the names of each contact and bulletins were hand-typed and printed weekly.
There were no computers when she served — Giordano noted that had the pandemic occurred two decades earlier it would have meant no virtual attendance or online communication — and there were far more face-to-face interactions.
Giordano said even with the changes, one thing has always remained the same: The church community has provided a comforting, supportive system that has always left her feeling welcome and included.
“What’s kept me here? It’s a lot of things,” she said. “The people, the priests … I’ve been fortunate and I loved being a part of it the whole time. When I was working here I never once woke up in the morning feeling like I did not want to go to work.”
Joan Swain, who has been a member since 1965 and has served as the parish’s first female lecturer, said that over the past five decades now she has found that her love of the community and loyalty to the church has only continued to grow.
Swain said that no matter the challenge, one of the unique aspects of the St. Clare community is that members have always put aside their differences in order to do what’s right for the church and help those in need in the community.
“When you are connected to a group of people as dedicated and caring as we have here, where everyone is willing to come together for the sake of the church, how can you turn your back on that?” she said.
As the St. Clare community looks to the future, Iacoi and D’Ambrosia said the biggest need is to replace the roof. Both said that the parish recently launched a fundraising campaign and will use funds to install aluminum roofing, shore up maintenance needs and continue to be prepared for whatever the coming years may bring.
And should the community continue to be blessed as it has, D’Ambrosia said he looks forward to seeing how up-and-coming leaders will celebrate again in another quarter century.
“I’ll be long retired by then, but our goal is to put this parish in a position where it can comfortably head towards being able to celebrate 100 years,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.