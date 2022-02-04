NORTH STONINGTON — The town’s public works, land use and economic development agencies and the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department presented their annual proposals to a joint meeting of the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance on Wednesday, formally kicking off the town’s annual budget process.
The joint meeting, which is part of an effort to enhance communication and bring finance members into the process earlier, was the first step in the Board of Selectmen developing a full proposal on behalf of the town, which is expected to be delivered to the Board of Finance on March 2.
“We haven’t heard these presentations prior to certain points in the past,” said Selectman Brett Mastroianni, who had served as a finance member during the previous budget process. “In the past, these organizations would present to the Board of Selectmen, then the departments would need to present again to the Board of Finance. This is an effort designed to streamline the process a little more.”
No formal town budget has been presented to the public yet, and members of the Board of Selectmen are expected to begin deliberations at their upcoming meeting scheduled for Feb. 8 as well as make further changes and finalizing a proposal to send to the Board of Finance during the selectmen meeting scheduled for Feb. 22.
The two boards are expected to also hear another round of presentations that will focus on budget proposals for Wheeler Library, the North Stonington Ambulance Association and the Parks and Recreation Commission on Feb. 16.
With town staff walking members of the boards through their proposals, there were a number of questions as first-time elected officials could familiarize themselves with process and budget documents. There wasn’t much contention, however, although the Board of Finance did request that the fire company make their books available to the board for review.
Finance Chairman Paul Simonds said although the town does only offer a portion of the operating budget, he felt it was important for elected officials to get a better understanding of how the agency’s budget works before approving the town’s contribution to the company.
Fire Chief Charles Steinhart, who presented a request that called for $185,650 operating budget for the department, a near $7,500 increase over current expenses driven largely by increases in insurance costs, said his company’s board of directors provides transparency and detailed monthly expenditures and revenues that are made available through the town website every month.
Steinhart noted that such a request is highly unusual, but given the board of director’s commitment to transparency, they may be willing to accommodate such a request.
“We are a company; we are not a town department. Do we ask that of the library or do we ask that from anyone else who provides a service to the town?” he asked. “We do have open books, and you can see our budget monthly on the website. The fire company is a company, however, and you can send a request. I am certainly not opposed, but it is not my call.”
Members of the two boards also expressed a desire to work with the Economic Development Commission in an effort to fill an administrative need while helping to prevent the EDC from having to incur any additional budgetary costs.
The commission’s chairman, Salvatore Cherenzia IV, said the commission had been seeking funding for a part-time administrative assistant to aid the all-volunteer commission in tasks such as sending mailers or creating pamphlets or photo copies, etc. The commission’s budget proposal called for $7,500 for such a position, which would offer approximately five hours per week.
Administration and Finance Officer Christine Dias said that the town’s administrative assistant, Ivanna Hugo, who works primarily out of the First Selectman’s office, would be able to adjust her schedule to provide assistance a few days per week, as long as she was not expected to be the contact for the commission.
Cherenzia said he would be glad to collaborate with the town if it meant it would save money, but noted that the volunteer board did need the position to better implement some of the group’s ideas.
“We’re not asking for a lot, just a couple of hours per week,” he said.
