SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Actor Andrew Burnap has been nominated for one of the most prestigious awards in American theater, yet the 28 year-old Rhode Island native humbly credits his mentors, teachers and the Chorus of Westerly for helping pave his path to Broadway.
"My love of singing and of classical music and my introduction to acting began at the chorus," Burnap said one afternoon last week from his parents' home in Matunuck. "I owe quite a bit to Andrew Howell and to Ryan Saunders and to Derron Wood.
"My relationship with the chorus and Andrew and Ryan continues," he added. "It's continued over an incredible 20 years."
Burnap, 28, a South Kingstown High School and University of Rhode Island graduate who grew up in Wakefield and Matunuck, was nominated for a 2020 Tony Award last month, for his role as Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez's "The Inheritance." He was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play" along with such luminaries as Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and Blair Underwood.
Burnap, who is teaching an acting class to URI freshmen this semester, said he will be forever grateful to those who have helped him along the way, those who have joined him on his "roller-coaster life."
Burnap was interviewed for "URI Today" soon after his nomination, and said while it felt "quite odd to be celebrating just about anything right now, while we’re seemingly surrounded by such pain and uncertainty everywhere we look ... I must confess, it is a welcome, wonderful surprise in a time that feels bereft of wonder."
“To say that I am filled to the brim with love and gratitude would be a tragic understatement,” Burnap said in an email to URI's Tony LaRoche.
“If anything, this incredible recognition reminds me that the innately human need to create, to make something of nothing, to birth a new consciousness into being, remains desperately aflame,” he added. “In fact, it burns brighter than ever before. I stand on the shoulders of giants, and URI Theatre is certainly one of those pillars on which I have found some footing. I am forever in the debt of those who have guided me towards the flame.”
When he was about 9 or 10, Burnap recalled — all because he was getting a ride home with his friend Austin and all because Austin had to stop for practice at the chorus — he found himself sitting in the back of the chorus hall listening to voices fill the air.
"I fell head over heels in love," said Burnap, who joined the chorus soon after his initial experience and has maintained his relationship with the organization — and its principal players — ever since. Burnap also participated in a number of "A Celebration of Twelfth Night Performances" during the days when Wood, now the artistic director of New London's Flock Theater, directed the Christmastime extravaganza.
"Derron Wood was my first real theater teacher," said Burnap, one of three children of Allison and Timothy Burnap of Matunuck. "I can still hear his voice ... he was my first theater god."
Chorus Music Director Andrew Howell, a fellow URI grad, was a college student when Burnap joined the chorus as a young treble. Howell, who remained involved with the chorus throughout his college years, said Burnap has always been memorable.
"He certainly always shined most during that 'Twelfth Night' period each year, where he often would have one of the coveted speaking roles for kids," said Howell, who remembers Burnap being part of the "small pack of children" whose members would "run around in the first half of the show, moving the plot along with real dialogue."
"More often that not, he was in that group," Howell said. "Mostly, I just remember him being a really easygoing and happy kid. He always seemed open to whatever artistic craziness we were involved in at the time."
"He threw himself into 'Twelfth Night,'" said Saunders, the chorus' executive director. "He's an amazing young man ... he always had a sort of spark. It's not a surprise that his star is fast rising."
Howell said he remembers being "incredibly impressed" by Burnap's performance as Don Lockwood in "Singin' in the Rain" back in 2012, when Burnap played the role made famous by Gene Kelley at URI Theatre.
Burnap acted in a number of productions throughout his four years at URI, including Shakespeare’s "Much Ado About Nothing," Steven Sondheim’s "Company," Moliere’s "Tartuffe" and "The Rocky Horror Show." He also won the prestigious Irene Ryan Competition as part of the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, and defeated a field of 250 actors representing 55 universities to earn a spot in the Kennedy Center’s national competition.
Burnap was also the first URI graduate to attend the Yale School of Drama.
"We at the chorus were all so proud to hear that he had gone through the Yale drama program," Howell said. "And then when he was hitting the stage for Shakespeare in the Park."
Burnap played the title role of Troilus in Shakespeare's "Troilus and Cressida" for New York City's famed Shakespeare in the Park back in 2016 and drew favorable reviews.
But it was his role in "The Inheritance," in London, Howell said, "that made it clear that he was really making a name for himself."
"The Inheritance," a reimagination of E.M. Forster’s novel "Howard's End," garnered 11 Tony nominations, including for Best Play. A highly praised, two-part play that explores the legacy of the AIDS crisis, it ended its Broadway run in March, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnap was cast as Toby Darling after appearing in Lopez’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” and impressed the playwright. Lopez called Burnap “one of the most exciting young actors I’d ever encountered," according to a 2018 New York Times profile.
The play opened in March of 2018 at London's Young Vic Theater. Coincidentally, Saunders and Howell happened to be in London for a music meeting at the same time. And while they were able to meet up with Burnap, they were unable to see a performance of "The Inheritance." So when Howell had the chance to see the show earlier this year, he made sure he was in the audience.
As it turned out, it was the final show before Broadway shut down in March.
"I feel incredibly lucky that I made it down to see him," Howell said. "Not only was I so incredibly proud of him just for being on Broadway, but he absolutely owned that role and was obviously where he is meant to be."
Howell said he and "everyone at the chorus" are so "so excited to see where he goes next and what he does with his immense talent."
Burnap returned to Rhode Island soon after "The Inheritance" closed and has been staying with his parents and teaching an acting class at URI.
"It's truly been an incredible journey," said Burnap, who said he feels "humbled and honored" to have been nominated for a Tony Award. "Any recognition is always welcome, but I have to admit I feel a little like a fish out of water ... out of my element to be in that incredible category."
In addition to Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for "Sea Wall/A Life," Hiddleston, who was nominated for his role in "Betrayal," and Underwood, who was nominated for "A Soldier’s Play," Tony nominees also include Ian Barford of “Linda Vista" and Tom Sturridge, also for "Sea Wall/A Life."
"Not only is Andrew ridiculously talented," said Saunders, who has known Burnap for roughly 20 years, "but he's a good, good person. He's a good human being."
"I stand on the shoulders of the giants who went before me," said Burnap, who remembers carefully watching the acting of all the older performers in the annual "Twelfth Night" celebrations when he was a young chorister, especially the acting of New York actor James Lawson, who played the role of Father Christmas for decades. "Like the incredible Jim Lawson."
Burnap was a guest on a recent edition of "Wednesday Lecture Series," the weekly Chorus of Westerly program hosted live by Saunders and Howell then posted on the chorus' YouTube channel.
He spoke of his experience teaching college freshmen about acting and teachers and the "sacredness" of teaching.
"Life is about reversals," Burnap said laughingly earlier this week. "One day I was on Broadway and the next I was living in my parents' basement."
Turning philosophical, Burnap said he urges young people interested in acting and a career in the arts to "be brave, to be good."
"My biggest advice is to try everything," he added. "To say yes to everything. The more you can do outside your comfort zone, the better.
"Find inspiration," he added, "but always find your deeper compassion."
