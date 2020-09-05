MYSTIC — Before the pandemic set in last winter — and before the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — four members of a local church group had been deep into the difficult work of talking about race and racism.
For more than a year, members of St. Mark's Anti-Racism Team of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Mystic — Martha Crum, Sarah Kelly, Jaye Lyon and the Rev. Adam Thomas — had been reading, writing and preparing for the debut of an "intentional book club."
Crum, a retired professor who taught public health at CUNY School of Public Health, said each member brings a different — and interesting — perspective to the discussions. Kelly is a retired research scientist, Lyon is a spiritual director and former social worker, and Thomas is the pastor at St. Mark's.
The Mystic Conversations on Race, or MyCOR, as they named the book group, was created for people "who understand that the toxicity of historic and contemporary racism must be confronted ... in our hearts, in our minds and in our communities," said Thomas.
The "intentional" book club is not a book club in the traditional sense, Thomas said.
"We're not reading 'Wuthering Heights,'" he said with a chuckle.
"Our goal is not only reading," Thomas added, "but discussing what we read and asking the hard questions. We hope to spur people to think, feel and act."
Kelly, who served as the vice president of pharmaceutical sciences at Pfizer, said the group initially formed after Thomas gave a sermon about the Episcopal Church of Connecticut's plan to hold a two-year "season of racial healing, justice and reconciliation."
In the sermon, Thomas said, "God calls us to partner with God in working for healing, justice and reconciliation across many systems that contribute to the broken state of this world."
"We will have more chances for conversation, confession, prayer, study, reflection and action," Thomas added, calling his sermon "a beginning ... a catalyst."
When the service ended, Kelly, Crum and Lyon approached Thomas and asked him, "What does this mean and what are we going to do now?"
That's when they formed a team and named it StART — short for St. Mark's Anti-Racism Team — and worked on their plan to "build our individual and collective courage to help dismantle racism."
The team read and talked and created a reading list and a selection of films, podcasts and Ted Talks focused on "the processes and effects of racism, white complicity and white supremacy."
When people think of race in this country, Crum said, they often think of slavery and civil rights, but it goes much deeper. Jill Lepore's "These Truths: A History of the United States" has been a catalyst in their discussions, she said.
In early February, StART members went to hear author Ibram X. Kendi speak at the Coast Guard Academy at a program called "A Conversation on Race." Kendi, the author of "How to be an Antiracist," has become one of the country's foremost historians and leading antiracist voices. "Being an antiracist requires persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism and regular self-examination," said Kendi, who further inspired the group.
When StART members held an orientation session at the Mystic Noank Library — guided by Adult Services Librarian Erik Caswell — they had a reading list, their action plan, a solid group of interested people and were ready to go.
"Then the world changed," Kelly said. "Not only with COVID, but with all the incidents that brought injustices to the forefront."
Now, after a six-month hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group is back in action and ready to zoom ahead. The first meeting will take place on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. With Caswell's help, the team will now use the library's Zoom and Google Classroom for its monthly meetings, which, Crum said, will take place throughout the school year and are open to everyone.
"After the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery," Thomas said, "it became clear that we needed to return to our work. ... As complicated as the topic of systemic racism is, we couldn't let the energy die down.
"A lot of white people are waking up and saying, 'I need to understand this and figure it out,'" Thomas said.
Caswell, who plans to attend the meetings as a participant, said he feels challenged and encouraged — from a librarian's perspective — to see the discussions taking place and an action plan in the works.
The readings are timely, important and urgent, he said.
Included on the list are works by Toni Morrison, Isabel Wilkerson and Imani Perry; films and podcasts by Katrina Browne and Ava Duvernay; and "The 1619 Project," an initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. Also included are "Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement," by the late Rep. John Lewis, and "White Fragility," by Robin DiAngelo.
For next Monday's meeting, "Incarceration, Racism and Community," participants will be asked to read "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness," by Michelle Alexander. Additional suggestions include "The Long Blue Line: Inventing the Police," a New Yorker article by Jill Lepore. Participants are also encouraged to watch Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us" and Bryan Stevenson's "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption."
At the Zoom meeting, participants will be asked to share their thoughts using a list of prepared discussion questions. One question asks participants to consider "'Black Lives Matter'" as both a movement and a slogan. Another asks, "What does 'defunding the police' mean to you? What do you think about it as policy?"
"We want as many people to be involved as possible," Lyon said, "and we hope that after reading and discussing that people will want to take action."
Finding out how to take action is a major piece of the work, Kelly stressed.
Thomas said he learned firsthand about white privilege when he moved, at age 12, from an all-white New England school to an Alabama school where the student population was 30 percent Black.
"I had never met a person of color until then," he said, "which is, in itself, a symptom of racism."
After years of study, he said, he learned why he had never met any Black people until he moved to the South.
"How could you live somewhere where you weren't allowed to live?" he said.
Thomas said questions about racism have been simmering in his mind ever since. Following the 2016 presidential election, he said he found a stronger need to understand "my place as a white man."
"It heartens me to see people looking back at our history and now propelling us forward," he added.
