STONINGTON — A multi-faceted plan to raise awareness regarding instruction time, reward regular attendance and more directly address the needs of students who are chronically absent has helped address attendance issues in the district. But as administrators bring attendance issues in check, they are also dealing with a spike in behavioral concerns across the district.
Assistant Superintendent of School Tim Smith told members of the Board of Education that, in the current school year, the district has seen an increase in disciplinary-related administrative referrals at all levels, with large increases at the middle and elementary school levels in particular.
Stonington Middle School has seen a 54% increase in behavior-based referrals when compared to a year ago, he said, while a new tracking system and exponential increase in need at the elementary school level has led to a more than 400% increase.
“At middle school and high school, we had already been using the Educators’ Handbook tracking program. It was instituted at the elementary schools this year, and some of that inflation is due to better tracking and accounting,” Smith said. “At both schools, the numbers being reported show a direct need to try and better address student behavior.”
Both Smith and Stonington High School Principal Alicia Dawe said the district’s administrative teams are all working together to create viable solutions to help better address the problem and meet student needs.
The figures were provided as part of a presentation before the Board of Education in mid-November. The discussion included conversation regarding fall test scores, which have improved compared to a year ago, attendance issues and the sudden rise in behavioral concerns.
According to data provided in the presentation, Stonington has continued to remain above average when compared to the other schools across the region in terms of daily attendance, but like schools nationwide has still had its struggles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district currently maintains an average daily attendance of 93.2%, up 0.6% from the previous year, and is in the second of five tiers as the district sits just shy of the state-set goal of reaching 95% or greater.
Regionally, only East Lyme, Waterford and North Stonington broke 94%, while several other towns including Groton, New London, Norwich and Griswold all scored at 92% or below, with some more significantly below.
“The thing is, you can have that 95% and still have a problem with chronic absenteeism. Any student who misses 10% of the year is chronically absent, or about 18 days by June,” Smith explained.
Nationally, chronic absentee rates have soared above 20%, and in 2022, the district rate reached a high of 16%. The district had reduced the rate to as low as 8.7% district-wide in 2015 and had a rate of 9.2% prior to the pandemic disruption.
The problem has been even greater at Stonington High School, where Dawe said analysis showed that in spring 2022 the rate reached a high of 27.6%, "which is an alarming number."
"And it didn’t take this principal long to figure out what problem or practice to work on this summer, and we immediately put in strategies known as Tier 1 supports from day one of this school year,” Dawe added.
To address the problem, the district has focused on utilizing old strategies and implementing new ideas. The district has returned to sending letters to students at risk of losing credit or who have been consistently absent, has introduced a sandwich board to encourage parents and students to arrive at school earlier, and have taken part in an awareness campaign to help students realize the impact of absences on an education.
In signs shared with Board of Education members, Smith and Dawe highlighted the impact. If a student were to miss one day per week throughout their career, it would be equal to only attending until grade 10 before being allowed to graduate. At three days absent per week, students would already have received only the same number of hours of instruction as a fourth grade student who had perfect attendance.
Board of Education member Dan Kelley questioned whether heavy morning traffic on Route 1 impacted school attendance at the high school, and whether there were solutions to such issues, including adding an entrance. Both Smith and Dawe indicated that a study had been done in cooperation with Stonington police, with lights adjusted and traffic monitored.
The only solution, Dawe said, is to ask students and parents to be at the intersection at the entrance to the high school by 7:10 a.m., otherwise they risk being late. She said the study included changes with the light, discussion about utilizing a second entrance along the road into Davis-Standard and more. The solutions weren’t there, however.
“I want to dispel rumors, which have been a source of contention for years,” Dawe said. “After a week, it all boiled down to the fact that crunch time is 7:10 to 7:20 (a.m.). If you are not there at that time, you are likely going to be late.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.