NAME: Silvana Terranova.
AGE: 24.
OCCUPATION: Youth and family director at Ocean Community YMCA – Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch.
RESIDENCE: Ashaway.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Ashaway.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning our fall and winter sports and enrichment programs at the YMCA, including gymnastics, basketball, dance and Leaders Club.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being the starting varsity goalkeeper for the Chariho girls soccer team all four years of high school. Now I am back volunteering as the team’s goalkeeper coach.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To visit and see all of the lighthouses in New England. There are 200 of them!
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My Apple Watch and my iPhone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A forensic scientist. I think that had a lot to do with watching too many crime shows as a kid.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Dave and Sue Terranova. Their love and guidance has helped shape me into the woman I am today.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: I recently finished reading "The Diary of Anne Frank." I visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam a few years ago and picked up a copy while I was there.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher, “Gold Dust Woman” by Stevie Nicks, and “Fancy” by Reba.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Hold my Hand” by Lady Gaga, “I Drink Wine” by Adele, and “Willow” by Taylor Swift.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "The Sound of Music," "Twilight," — specifically "Breaking Dawn Part 2."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Gilmore Girls," "Outlander" and "The Nanny."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "The Gilmore Girls," "I Am All In Podcast" with Scott Patterson ... I was actually a featured fan on an episode!
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken nuggets.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, generosity and kindness.
PET PEEVES: Chronic lateness. I am a 15-minutes-early-to-everything kind of girl!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Though she be but little, she is fierce” — Shakespeare.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The tradition of soupy making. Soupy making has been a long-standing tradition in my family and in many other local families. We make it every winter and will distribute it throughout the year to friends and family.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My dog, Nico … he loves going to doggy day school at Rhodes Collar in Mystic.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am an only child but have 22 first cousins and a large extended Italian family. My childhood was never boring!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Go to church” — Grammie Roberta Terranova
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Love what you do and do what you love.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Do whatever I could to combat climate change. There is no Planet B people!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure my family is financially secure and then travel the world. First stop, Greece!
I DRIVE A: White 2019 VW Jetta (Her name is Cleopatra.)
I WISH I DROVE A: 1963 VW Convertible Beetle in baby blue.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Stonewall Kitchen’s Chipotle Aioli. I use it on so many things!
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My great-great-Aunt Rosie. She was the inspiration for my family’s business, The Pizza Lady. I would love to tell her that her sweet pizza legacy lives on.
— Interview conducted and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
